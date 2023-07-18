The race to the 2023 finals series is officially on. Stay abreast of all the Round 19 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

FRIDAY, JULY 21

Essendon vs. Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm (AEST)

Team news: 2022 draftee Elijah Tsatas continues to impress at VFL level and could be in the frame to debut this week after the Bombers were trounced by Geelong at GMHBA Stadium. Tsatas picked up 31 disposals, six marks, and five inside 50s. Meanwhile, Bailey Smith should return for the Dogs after battling illness over the past couple of weeks, but Sam Darcy (corked thigh) is set for a stint on the sidelines.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 5 points

TAB odds: Bombers $2.15, Dogs $1.70

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Richmond vs. Hawthorn, MCG, 1.45pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Tigers by 38 points

TAB odds: Tigers $1.37, Hawks $3.5

Carlton vs. West Coast, Marvel Stadium, 2.10pm (AEST)

Team news: Coleman medallist Harry McKay has avoided the dreaded ACL injury but will still miss 6-8 weeks after landing awkwardly on his knee during Carlton's win over Port Adelaide. Midfielder Adam Cerra will be touch-and-go as he deals with hamstring tightness.

ESPN tip: Blues by 60 points

TAB odds: Blues $1.01, Eagles $15.00

Brisbane vs. Geelong, Gabba, 4.35pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Lions by 12 points

TAB odds: Lions $1.47, Cats $2.70

Fremantle vs. Sydney, Optus Stadium, 7.40pm (AEST)

Team news: The Dockers will be boosted by the inclusion of gun midfielder Caleb Serong who will return after serving a one-match suspension, but Brandon Walker (knee) is unlikely to play again this season, while Sean Darcy (ankle) didn't complete last week's game against the Magpies and is no certainty to play this week.

ESPN tip: Swans by 15 points

TAB odds: Dockers $1.90, Swans $1.90

Port Adelaide vs. Collingwood, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm (AEST)

Team news: Collingwood could bolster its key position stocks this week with forward Brody Mihocek (hamstring) and ruckman Darcy Cameron (hip) both in line to return from their respective injury setbacks. The Power made seven changes last week and could welcome back a host of stars, including both Charlie Dixon and Jason Horne-Francis.

ESPN tip: Pies by 9 points

TAB odds: Power $2.00, Magpies $1.90

SUNDAY, JULY 23

GWS vs. Gold Coast, Manuka Oval, 1.10pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Giants by 11 points

TAB odds: Giants $1.55, Suns $2.45

Melbourne vs. Adelaide, MCG, 3.20pm (AEST)

Team news: Adelaide livewire Josh Rachele has copped a two-match ban for striking in his side's loss to GWS.

ESPN tip: Demons by 25 points

TAB odds: Dees $1.38, Crows $3.10

St Kilda vs. North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 4:40pm (AEST)

Team news: Young midfielder George Wardlaw will miss at least two weeks with a strained hamstring he suffered in North Melbourne's Round 18 loss to Hawthorn, while teammate Cam Zurhaar could miss the remainder of the season with a syndesmosis injury.

ESPN tip: Saints by 31 points

TAB odds: Saints $1.22, Roos $4.30