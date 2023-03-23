The Footyology podcast discuss the AFL's decision to make changes to the concussion protocol with legal action on the horizon. (0:59)

The 2023 season is underway. Stay abreast of all the Round 2 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

Carlton vs. Geelong, MCG, 7.20pm (AEDT)

Team news: Geelong defender Tom Stewart has been ruled out with scans confirming he suffered a grade two medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury, but counterpart Sam De Koning should be fit to face his brother Tom after a scare last week. The Cats will debut Cooper Whyte, and Jack Bowes will also play. For the Blues, George Hewett is out with a hand injury, while Marc Pittonet has been called up to replace Jack Martin (calf) as a late change.

ESPN tip: Geelong by 9 points.

TAB odds: Carlton $2.45, Geelong $1.55

Tom Stewart is helped from the ground by trainers after injuring his knee against the Magpies. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

Brisbane Lions vs. Melbourne, Gabba, 7:55pm (AEDT)

Team news: Kysaiah Pickett will be a big out for the Dees after he was suspended for two weeks for his late hit on Bailey Smith. In better news, though, Steven May, Jack Viney and Bailey Fritsch will all return after missing Round 1. Brisbane was also forced to make a change with Keidean Coleman in concussion protocols, but Dayne Zorko returns for his first game of the season.

ESPN tip: Melbourne by 15 points.

TAB odds: Brisbane $2.00, Melbourne $1.80

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Collingwood vs. Port Adelaide, MCG, 1.45pm (AEDT)

Team news: For the Power, Jase Burgoyne has come in for Trent McKenzie (injured). Travis Boak has been named an emergency after recovering from cracked ribs. For the Pies, Jeremy Howe will miss months after breaking his forearm, with offseason recruit Billy Frampton set to make his club debut against his old side.

ESPN tip: Collingwood by 13 points.

TAB odds: Collingwood $1.55, Port Adelaide $2.45

Adelaide vs. Richmond, Adelaide Oval, 4:35pm (AEDT)

Team news: Shane McAdam will miss time after he was sent to the tribunal for a high bump on Jacob Wehr. Lachlan Sholl comes into the side with last week's midi-sub Tyler Brown omitted. The Tigers have named defender Tyler Young among two inclusions, with Ben Miller, Jack Ross and Rhyan Mansell all omitted.

ESPN tip: Richmond by 20 points.

TAB odds: Adelaide $2.35, Richmond $1.60

Western Bulldogs vs. St Kilda, Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm (AEDT)

Team news: Rory Lobb will be out for some time for the Dogs after undergoing ankle surgery this week, while Liam Jones will be touch and go after hurting his neck against the Demons last week, despite being named in this week's side. Adam Treloar will also miss in a big blow for the Dogs. The Saints also have some injury concerns their own, with Jimmy Webster (hand) and Jack Bytel (cut knee) both set to miss this week's game.

ESPN tip: Western Bulldogs by 5 points

TAB odds: Western Bulldogs $1.47, St Kilda $2.70

Fremantle vs. North Melbourne, Optus Stadium, 7:30pm (AEDT)

Team news: North Melbourne champion Todd Goldstein will return to the senior team with Tristan Xerri to undergo surgery to repair a right ankle syndesmosis injury he suffered in Round 1. Aidan Corr also comes in for Aiden Bonar (omitted). Freo are unchanged.

ESPN tip: Fremantle by 34 points.

TAB odds: Fremantle $1.15, North Melbourne $5.50

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

Sydney Swans vs. Hawthorn, SCG, 1:10pm (AEDT)

Team news: Lance Franklin will miss the clash against his old team after accepting a one-game ban for a reckless hit on Sam Collins, with Angus Sheldrick, Corey Warner, Joel Amartey and Lachlan McAndrew all named in an extended squad. Chad Wingard will also miss the clash for Hawthorn with a minor calf strain.

ESPN tip: Sydney by 50 points.

TAB odds: Sydney $1.10, Hawthorn $7.00