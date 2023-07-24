The race to the 2023 finals series is officially on. Stay abreast of all the Round 20 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

FRIDAY, JULY 28

Collingwood vs. Carlton, MCG, 7.50pm (AEST)

Team news: The Blues have suffered a significant blow in the lead up to Friday night's blockbuster, with scans confirming star midfielder Sam Walsh will miss 2-3 weeks with a hamstring injury. Jack Silvagni (knee) will also miss, but the club could have Patrick Cripps, Adam Cerra, Jack Martin and Jesse Motlop available if they pass their respective fitness tests throughout the week.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 10 points

TAB odds: Magpies $1.40, Blues $3.00

SATURDAY, JULY 29

Geelong vs. Fremantle, GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm (AEST)

Team news: Fremantle have shut down Sean Darcy and Nat Fyfe for the season, the duo heading for surgery as the Dockers' disappointing campaign continues to dwindle. - AAP

ESPN tip: Cats by 35 points

TAB odds: Cats $1.08, Dockers $8.00

Western Bulldogs vs. GWS, Mars Stadium, 1.45pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Dogs by 15 points

TAB odds: Dogs $1.55, Giants $2.45

Gold Coast vs. Brisbane, Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.35pm (AEST)

Team news: In heartbreaking news, Lions young gun Will Ashcroft will spend 12 months on the sidelines after rupturing his ACL during the side's win over Geelong in Round 19. But Chris Fagan doesn't have a shortage of replacements available to him, with Jarryd Lyons (32 disposals and one goal), Deven Robertson (25 and one), and Daniel Rich (23 and nine marks) all putting up impressive VFL numbers.

ESPN tip: Lions by 36 points

TAB odds: Suns $3.60, Lions $1.29

Essendon vs. Sydney, Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm (AEST)

Team news: In unfortunate news for the Bombers, defender Jordan Ridley has suffered a quad strain and is likely to miss the remainder of the home-and-away season. Meanwhile, first-round draft pick Elijah Tsatas could be in the frame to debut after putting together a string of solid VFL performances, averaging 29.6 touches and 5.7 tackles in his past three games.

ESPN tip: Swans by 9 points

TAB odds: Dons $2.10, Swans $1.74

Adelaide vs. Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm (AEST)

Team news: Port Adelaide will challenge Willie Rioli's two-match striking ban at the Tribunal on Tuesday night in hope the clever forward can remain in the side throughout the run home to finals. In devastating news for Adelaide fans, impressive young defender Nick Murray has ruptured his ACL, while Izak Rankine (hamstring) is likely to miss at least 3-4 weeks.

ESPN tip: Power by 11 points

TAB odds: Crows $2.90, Power $1.42

SUNDAY, JULY 30

Hawthorn vs. St Kilda, Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Saints by 23 points

TAB odds: Hawks $2.10, Saints $1.74

Richmond vs. Melbourne, MCG, 3.20pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Demons by 19 points

TAB odds: Tigers $2.70, Demons $1.47

West Coast vs. North Melbourne, Optus Stadium, 4:40pm (AEST)

Team news: The Eagles will be forced into changes again after Luke Shuey injured his hamstring during the side's hapless loss against the Blues last week, and Sam Petrevski-Seton accepted his two-match dangerous tackle ban.

ESPN tip: Kangaroos by 5 points

TAB odds: Eagles $2.10, Roos $1.74