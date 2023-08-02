The race to the 2023 finals series has taken yet another twist. Stay abreast of all the Round 21 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

Western Bulldogs vs. Richmond, MCG, 7.50pm (AEST)

Team news: The Bulldogs' key position depth will be tested once again after scans confirmed an ACL tear for defender Josh Bruce, who suffered the injury against the Giants last week, while Alex Keath was concussed in the same game and will also miss this week's game against the Tigers. In better news, though, Ed Richards (gastro) and Liam Jones (forearm) could both be available.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 15 points

TAB odds: Bulldogs $1.62, Tigers $2.30

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Essendon vs. West Coast, Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm (AEST)

Team news: Jake Stringer, Dylan Shiel, and Sam Draper look set to miss again as the Bombers face a win-or-go-home final month of the season and look to return to winning form. First-round draftee Elijah Tsatas (22 disposals, five tackles) impressed again in the VFL as he continues to press for a debut. For the Eagles, Jeremy McGovern (concussion) could return after missing last week's win against the Roos.

ESPN tip: Bombers by 50 points

TAB odds: Bombers $1.06, Eagles $9.00

Adelaide vs. Gold Coast, Adelaide Oval, 2.10pm (AEST)

Team news: Adelaide defender Jordan Butts will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his foot in Round 20 in the club's Showdown win against the Power, but small forward Josh Rachele will be available after serving his two-match suspension. The Suns could go in unchanged after their spirited win against the Lions last week, but performances from Charlie Constable (34 disposals, 11 marks), James Tsitas (28 and nine), and Brayden Fiorini (32 and one goal) in the VFL could be hard to ignore.

ESPN tip: Crows by 24 points

TAB odds: Crows $1.40, Suns $3.00

Hawthorn vs. Collingwood, MCG, 4.35pm (AEST)

Team news: Hawthorn wingman Karl Amon (knee) will be a test to face the Magpies this week, while Jack Scrimshaw has done his selection chances no harm with a 31-disposal, one-goal effort in Box HIll's VFL win over Sandringham. Meanwhile, Craig McRae has confirmed Bobby Hill (illness) should be fit and available to return to the senior side who are looking to bounce back after a loss to the Blues. Ash Johnson (4.4 from 11 touches) impressed in the reserves and continues to put pressure on Mason Cox's spot in the forward line.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 34 points

TAB odds: Hawks $5.50, Magpies $1.15

Geelong vs. Port Adelaide, GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm (AEST)

Team news: Geelong has been dealt a brutal double hamstring blow as the side faces an uphill battle to return to September action - Mark Blicavs is expected to miss the remainder of the home-and-away season, while Tom Hawks will commence running this week and could return as early as Round 22. Port Adelaide will also be forced into multiple changes, with Aliir Aliir and Lachie Jones both suffering concussions after colliding in a contest against the Crows. Willie Rioli will be available after missing last week through suspension.

ESPN tip: Cats by 2 points

TAB odds: Cats $1.55, Power $2.45

GWS vs. Sydney, GIANTS Stadium, 7.40pm (AEST)

Team news: Swans co-captain Dane Rampe has been ruled out, joining retired star Lance Franklin with a calf injury. Justin McInerney will miss at least the next three matches after also suffering an injury to his calf late in the last quarter against the Bombers. Meanwhile, the Giants are hopeful both Tom Green (hamstring) and Jesse Hogan (quad) will return to the senior side this week.

ESPN tip: Giants by 12 points

TAB odds: Giants $1.77, Swans $2.05

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

North Melbourne vs. Melbourne, Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm (AEST)

Team news: Melbourne star Brodie Grundy (31 hitouts) was predominantly deployed in the middle of the ground for Casey as he bides time in the VFL and works on his forward craft, but six goals to Harrison Petty against the Tigers means his chance at an AFL return this week remains unlikely.

ESPN tip: Demons by 41 points

TAB odds: Roos $7.00, Dees $1.10

St Kilda vs. Carlton, Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm (AEST)

Team news: Saints forward Anthony Caminiti has had his rough conduct charge downgraded and will be free to face the Blues this week, while Max King (shoulder), Brad Hill (lung), Tim Membrey, and Jack Hayes (knee) could also be in the mix to bolster Ross Lyon's squad. Carlton will unfortunately lose Adam Cerra to a hamstring injury for at least the next two weeks.

ESPN tip: Blues by 22 points

TAB odds: Saints $2.85, Blues $1.43

Fremantle vs. Brisbane, Optus Stadium, 4:40pm (AEST)

Team news: Lions defender Keidean Coleman will miss this week and likely the next after suffering an eye injury when the footy was kicked into his face from close range during the team's loss to the Suns. It's better news for Zac Bailey, though, who is listed as a test this week after missing the past fortnight with a calf injury.

ESPN tip: Lions by 30 points

TAB odds: Dockers $2.90, Lions $1.42