The race to the 2023 finals series has taken yet another twist as we approach the final three rounds. Stay abreast of all the Round 22 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

Jump ahead to a particular game:

Magpies vs. Cats

Swans vs. Suns

Kangaroos vs. Bombers

Lions vs. Crows

Blues vs. Demons

Eagles vs. Dockers

Hawks vs. Bulldogs

Saints vs. Tigers

Power vs. Giants

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

Collingwood vs. Geelong, MCG, 7.50pm (AEST)

Team news: The Pies will be without Nick Daicos and Nathan Murphy for some weeks after a horror week on the injury front. Tom Mitchell may also be touch-and-go for the Pies, while for the Cats, Jack Henry is unlikely to be fit in time after suffering a foot injury.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 4 points

TAB odds: Magpies $1.77, Cats $2.05

Scott Pendlebury in action. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

Sydney vs. Gold Coast, SCG, 1.45pm (AEST)

Team news: Touk Miller will return for the Suns after serving a one-match ban, while the Swans will remain without Dane Rampe and Justin McInerney for at least another week.

ESPN tip: Swans by 21 points

TAB odds: Swans $1.37, Suns $3.15

North Melbourne vs. Essendon, Adelaide Oval, 1.45 pm (AEST)

Team news: Both North Melbourne and Essendon escaped their Round 21 matches without any injury concerns, but the Bombers could welcome back Sam Draper, Dylan Shiel, and Jake Stringer in coming weeks.

ESPN tip: Bombers by 38 points

TAB odds: Roos $3.50, Dons $1.30

Brisbane vs. Adelaide, Gabba, 4.35pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Lions by 18 points

TAB odds: Lions $1.34, Crows $3.30

Carlton vs. Melbourne, MCG, 7.25pm (AEST)

Team news: The Demons might welcome back Clayton Oliver for this huge clash with Carlton, but Harrison Petty's season may be over after suffering an ankle injury against the Roos last week. Carlton may go in unchanged after a seventh straight win, with a number of injured stars still at least a week away from return.

ESPN tip: Dees by 8 points

TAB odds: Blues $2.15, Dees $1.70

West Coast vs. Fremantle, Optus Stadium, 8.10pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Dockers by 27 points

TAB odds: Eagles $4.30, Freo $1.22

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

Hawthorn vs. Western Bulldogs, UTAS Stadium, 1.10pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 33 points

TAB odds: Hawks $2.65, Dogs $1.48

St Kilda vs. Richmond, Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Saints by 12 points

TAB odds: Saints $1.80, Tigers $2.00

Port Adelaide vs. GWS, Adelaide Oval, 4:40pm (AEST)

Team news: Trent McKenzie was injured for Port Adelaide last week and will miss the remainder of the home and away season, but the Power may get Lachie Jones and Aliir Aliir back after their mandated week off with concussion.

ESPN tip: Power by 16 points

TAB odds: Power $1.42, Giants $2.90