The race to the 2023 finals series has taken yet another twist as we approach the final three rounds. Stay abreast of all the Round 22 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.
Jump ahead to a particular game:
Magpies vs. Cats
Swans vs. Suns
Kangaroos vs. Bombers
Lions vs. Crows
Blues vs. Demons
Eagles vs. Dockers
Hawks vs. Bulldogs
Saints vs. Tigers
Power vs. Giants
FRIDAY, AUGUST 11
Collingwood vs. Geelong, MCG, 7.50pm (AEST)
Team news: The Pies will be without Nick Daicos and Nathan Murphy for some weeks after a horror week on the injury front. Tom Mitchell may also be touch-and-go for the Pies, while for the Cats, Jack Henry is unlikely to be fit in time after suffering a foot injury.
ESPN tip: Magpies by 4 points
TAB odds: Magpies $1.77, Cats $2.05
SATURDAY, AUGUST 12
Sydney vs. Gold Coast, SCG, 1.45pm (AEST)
Team news: Touk Miller will return for the Suns after serving a one-match ban, while the Swans will remain without Dane Rampe and Justin McInerney for at least another week.
ESPN tip: Swans by 21 points
TAB odds: Swans $1.37, Suns $3.15
North Melbourne vs. Essendon, Adelaide Oval, 1.45 pm (AEST)
Team news: Both North Melbourne and Essendon escaped their Round 21 matches without any injury concerns, but the Bombers could welcome back Sam Draper, Dylan Shiel, and Jake Stringer in coming weeks.
ESPN tip: Bombers by 38 points
TAB odds: Roos $3.50, Dons $1.30
Brisbane vs. Adelaide, Gabba, 4.35pm (AEST)
Team news: TBC
ESPN tip: Lions by 18 points
TAB odds: Lions $1.34, Crows $3.30
Carlton vs. Melbourne, MCG, 7.25pm (AEST)
Team news: The Demons might welcome back Clayton Oliver for this huge clash with Carlton, but Harrison Petty's season may be over after suffering an ankle injury against the Roos last week. Carlton may go in unchanged after a seventh straight win, with a number of injured stars still at least a week away from return.
ESPN tip: Dees by 8 points
TAB odds: Blues $2.15, Dees $1.70
West Coast vs. Fremantle, Optus Stadium, 8.10pm (AEST)
Team news: TBC
ESPN tip: Dockers by 27 points
TAB odds: Eagles $4.30, Freo $1.22
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13
Hawthorn vs. Western Bulldogs, UTAS Stadium, 1.10pm (AEST)
Team news: TBC
ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 33 points
TAB odds: Hawks $2.65, Dogs $1.48
St Kilda vs. Richmond, Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm (AEST)
Team news: TBC
ESPN tip: Saints by 12 points
TAB odds: Saints $1.80, Tigers $2.00
Port Adelaide vs. GWS, Adelaide Oval, 4:40pm (AEST)
Team news: Trent McKenzie was injured for Port Adelaide last week and will miss the remainder of the home and away season, but the Power may get Lachie Jones and Aliir Aliir back after their mandated week off with concussion.
ESPN tip: Power by 16 points
TAB odds: Power $1.42, Giants $2.90