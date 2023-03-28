The 2023 season is underway. Stay abreast of all the Round 3 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.
Jump ahead to a particular game:
Dogs vs. Lions
Magpies vs. Tigers
Hawks vs. Roos
Giants vs. Blues
Saints vs. Bombers
Power vs. Crows
Suns vs. Cats
Demons vs. Swans
Dockers vs. Eagles
THURSDAY, MARCH 30
Western Bulldogs vs. Brisbane, Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm (AEDT)
Team news: The Bulldogs will still be without tall forward Rory Lobb for this Thursday's clash against the Lions, while explosive midfielder Adam Treloar is still recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained in Round 1 and is unlikely to suit up, as the Dogs look to avoid a 0-3 start to the season. For the Lions, Jarrod Berry left the field late in fourth quarter last week favouring his heavily-strapped shoulder, but seems to have avoided a serious injury and should take the field at Marvel Stadium.
ESPN tip: Lions by 27 points.
TAB odds: Western Bulldogs $2.75, Brisbane $1.45
FRIDAY, MARCH 31
Collingwood vs. Richmond, MCG, 7:50pm (AEDT)
Team news: Nathan Broad is set for a stint on the sidelines after his dangerous tackle on Adelaide's Patrick Parnell was referred directly to the tribunal. Meanwhile, Brody Mihocek dislocated his finger against the Power, but whether it's enough to rule him out of Round 3 remains to be seen.
ESPN tip: Tigers by 3 points
TAB odds: Collingwood $1.58, Richmond $2.40
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
Hawthorn vs. North Melbourne, UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm (AEDT)
Team news: Chad Wingard (calf) will press his case for selection after missing last week's loss to Sydney.
ESPN tip: Roos by 5 points
TAB odds: Hawthorn $2.45, North Melbourne $1.55
GWS vs. Carlton, GIANTS Stadium, 4:35pm (AEDT)
Team news: In a massive boost for the Gants, Josh Kelly and Lachie Whitfield are in contention to return, with both players set to exit concussion protocols this week.
ESPN tip: Blues by 21 points
TAB odds: GWS $2.50, Carlton $1.53
St Kilda vs. Essendon, MCG, 7.25pm (AEDT)
Team news: In unfortunate news for the Saints, captain Jack Steele has undergone surgery for a broken collarbone and will be sidelined for 1-2 months.
ESPN tip: Saints by 11 points
TAB odds: St Kilda $1.70, Essendon $2.15
Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 7:30pm (AEDT)
Team news: Patrick Parnell suffered a heavy head knock against the Tigers and may miss.
ESPN tip: Power by 24 points
TAB odds: Port Adelaide $1.45, Adelaide $2.75
SUNDAY, APRIL 2
Gold Coast vs. Geelong, Heritage Bank Stadium, 2:10pm (AEDT)
Team news: TBA
ESPN tip: Cats by 44 points.
TAB odds: Gold Coast $3.00, Geelong $1.40
Melbourne vs. Sydney, MCG, 3:20pm (AEDT)
Team news: TBA
ESPN tip: Dees by 8 points.
TAB odds: Melbourne $1.70, Sydney $2.15
Fremantle vs. West Coast, Optus Stadium, 5:20pm (AEDT)
Team news: TBA
ESPN tip: Dockers by 15 points.
TAB odds: Fremantle $1.47, West Coast $2.70