The 2023 season is underway. Stay abreast of all the Round 5 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

Jump ahead to a particular game:

Crows vs. Blues

Dockers vs. Suns

Tigers vs. Swans

Lions vs. Roos

Bombers vs. Demons

Power vs. Bulldogs

Cats vs. Eagles

Giants vs. Hawks

Magpies vs. Saints

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

Adelaide vs. Carlton, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm (AEST)

Team news: Carlton defender Mitch McGovern ended his game last week with ice on his thigh and is touch and go to face the Crows on Thursday night, while Matt Kennedy, Jack Martin and Sam Walsh are also in line to return. For the Crows, forgotten midfielder Matt Crouch picked up 37 touches in the SANFL and continues to put his hand up.

ESPN tip: Blues by 17 points.

TAB odds: Adelaide $2.00, Carlton $1.80

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

Fremantle vs. Gold Coast, Norwood Oval, 5:10pm (AEST)

Team news: Jarrod Witts (soreness) was a late withdrawal ahead of Gold Coast's clash with St Kilda in Round 4, but is likely to suit up against the Dockers. Charlie Constable is continuing to thrive in his new role at half back, collecting 36 disposals in the VFL and pressing his case to return to the AFL line up.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 21 points.

TAB odds: Fremantle $1.70, Gold Coast $2.15

Richmond vs. Sydney, Adelaide Oval, 8.10pm (AEST)

Team news: The Tigers will be without premiership players Tom Lynch (fractured foot) and Toby Nankervis (syndesmosis) for an extended period after suffering injuries against the Bulldogs. Jack Graham (hamstring) will also miss the clash with the Swans. It's equally unfortunate news for Sydney, with brothers Paddy and Tom McCartin both experiencing concussion in Round 4.

ESPN tip: Swans by 10 points.

TAB odds: Tigers $2.45, Swans 1.55

Tom Lynch is set to be sidelined for some weeks. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

Brisbane vs. North Melbourne, Adelaide Hills, 1:10pm (AEST)

Team news: Both Darcy Gardiner and Daniel Rich should be available this week as the Lions aim for back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Meanwhile, Alastair Clarkson will expect to have Griffin Logue back from suspension, while Ben McKay is also closing in on a return.

ESPN tip: Lions by 32 points.

TAB odds: Brisbane $1.16, North Melbourne $5.20

Essendon vs. Melbourne, Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm (AEST)

Team news: Essendon continues to have key forward troubles as Sam Weideman (concussion) is ruled out of Round 5, but Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (ankle) is likely to return.

ESPN tip: Demons by 24 points.

TAB odds: Essendon $3.80, Melbourne $1.27

Port Adelaide vs. Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval, 7:50pm (AEST)

Team news: Alex Keath has entered concussion protocols and will miss this week's game against the Power.

ESPN tip: Dogs by 7 points.

TAB odds: Port Adelaide $1.55, Western Bulldogs $2.45

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

Geelong vs. West Coast, Adelaide Oval, 1:10pm (AEST)

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Cats by 56 points.

TAB odds: Geelong $1.07, West Coast $8.50