The 2023 season is in full swing. Stay abreast of all the Round 6 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.
Jump ahead to a particular game:
Dockers vs. Bulldogs
Power vs. Eagles
Giants vs. Lions
Cats vs. Swans
Hawks vs. Crows
Blues vs. Saints
Suns vs. Kangaroos
Demons vs. Tigers
Magpies vs. Bombers
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium, 8.:10pm (AEST)
Team news: Brownlow medallist and injury-prone star Nat Fyfe is still recovering from a foot injury and is no certainty to make his return against the Bulldogs, while small forward Sam Switkowski was subbed out in the first quarter of Fremantle's win over the Gold Coast Suns last week. for the Bulldogs, key defender Josh Bruce is expected to miss several weeks with a rib injury he sustained against the Power.
ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 15 points
TAB odds: Dockers $1.80, Bulldogs $2.00
Get your tips in now on the ESPNfootytips app!
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
Port Adelaide vs. West Coast, Adelaide Oval, 1:45pm (AEST)
Team news: The Power have a relatively clean bill of health as they head into Round 6 with a 3-2 record, with livewire forward Orazio Fantasia (quad) the only player on the club's injury list. The carnage worsens for the Eagles however, as Elliott Yeo (calf) and Elijah Hewett (ankle) add to a growing injury list, but Luke Shuey should be available for Adam Simpson's side.
ESPN tip: Power by 38 points
TAB odds: Power $1.07, Eagles $8.50
GWS vs. Brisbane, Manuka Oval, 4:35pm (AEST)
Team news: GWS midfielder Tom Green will front the AFL Tribunal tonight after receiving a one-match ban from the MRO for a dangerous tackle against the Hawks.
ESPN tip: Lions by 18 points
TAB odds: Giants $3.50, Lions $1.30
Geelong vs. Sydney, GMHBA Stadium, 7:25pm (AEST)
Team news: It's unfortunate news for the Cats, with premiership players Tyson Stengle (wrist) and Rhys Stanley (eye) both set to undergo surgery and likely miss several weeks. Meanwhile, the Swans have put no timeline on a return for brothers Tom and Paddy McCartin who remain in concussion protocols. Lance Franklin (knee) is also unlikely to return to face Geelong in a premiership rematch.
ESPN tip: Cats by 22 points.
TAB odds: Cats $1.50, Swans $2.60
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
Hawthorn vs. Adelaide, UTAS Stadium, 1:10pm (AEST)
Team news: Hawthorn x-factor Chad Wingard suffered a lacerated tongue in a horror incident against the Giants in Round 5 and will undergo surgery to repair the injury.
ESPN tip: Crows by 24 points.
TAB odds: Hawks $3.50, Crows $1.30
Carlton vs. St Kilda, Adelaide Oval, 3:20pm (AEST)
Team news: Adam Saad (hamstring) spent most of the last quarter in Round 5 on the bench after experiencing hamstring tightness and will be a test to face the Saints this weekend, while teammate Mitch McGovern (thigh) could return to the lineup after being a late withdrawal ahead of the side's loss to the Crows. It's good news for Ross Lyon and the Saints, with skipper Jack Steele expected to make his comeback from a broken collarbone, and key forward Tim Membrey in line to make his first appearance of the season. However Anthony Caminiti will miss several weeks through suspension after an off-the-ball strike on Collingwood defender Nathan Murphy.
ESPN tip: Blues by 4 points.
TAB odds: Blues $1.80, Saints $2.00
Gold Coast vs. North Melbourne, Heritage Bank Stadium, 4:40pm (AEST)
Team news: Gold Coast ruckman Jarrod Witts (soreness) is expected to be available for selection after missing the past two matches. For the Roos, Jy Simpkin (broken hand) has undergone surgery and will miss this week's clash with the Suns.
ESPN tip: Suns by 13 points
TAB odds: Suns $1.32, Kangaroos $3.40
MONDAY, APRIL 24
Melbourne vs. Richmond, MCG, 7:25pm (AEST)
Team news: Melbourne are hopeful tall trio Max Gawn, Jake Lever, and Ben Brown will all be available for the side's Anzac Eve clash with Richmond. Meanwhile, the Tigers will still be without several stars, but Jayden Short could be a welcome inclusion after missing several weeks with a calf injury.
ESPN tip: Dees by 17 points
TAB odds: Demons $1.35, Tigers $3.25
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
Collingwood vs. Essendon, MCG, 3:20pm (AEST)
Team news: The Pies will be forced to make at least two changes for their Anzac Day game against Essendon, with Nathan Murphy (concussion) ruled out, Dan McStay (finger) set to miss an extended period, and Taylor Adams facing a one-match ban from the MRO. Bombers skipper Zach Merrett is also facing suspension, but along with Adams, will challenge his ban at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night.
ESPN tip: Magpies by 8 points.
TAB odds: Magpies $1.48, Bombers $2.65