The 2023 season is in full swing. Stay abreast of all the Round 6 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium, 8.:10pm (AEST)

Team news: Brownlow medallist and injury-prone star Nat Fyfe is still recovering from a foot injury and is no certainty to make his return against the Bulldogs, while small forward Sam Switkowski was subbed out in the first quarter of Fremantle's win over the Gold Coast Suns last week. for the Bulldogs, key defender Josh Bruce is expected to miss several weeks with a rib injury he sustained against the Power.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 15 points

TAB odds: Dockers $1.80, Bulldogs $2.00

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Port Adelaide vs. West Coast, Adelaide Oval, 1:45pm (AEST)

Team news: The Power have a relatively clean bill of health as they head into Round 6 with a 3-2 record, with livewire forward Orazio Fantasia (quad) the only player on the club's injury list. The carnage worsens for the Eagles however, as Elliott Yeo (calf) and Elijah Hewett (ankle) add to a growing injury list, but Luke Shuey should be available for Adam Simpson's side.

ESPN tip: Power by 38 points

TAB odds: Power $1.07, Eagles $8.50

GWS vs. Brisbane, Manuka Oval, 4:35pm (AEST)

Team news: GWS midfielder Tom Green will front the AFL Tribunal tonight after receiving a one-match ban from the MRO for a dangerous tackle against the Hawks.

ESPN tip: Lions by 18 points

TAB odds: Giants $3.50, Lions $1.30

Geelong vs. Sydney, GMHBA Stadium, 7:25pm (AEST)

Team news: It's unfortunate news for the Cats, with premiership players Tyson Stengle (wrist) and Rhys Stanley (eye) both set to undergo surgery and likely miss several weeks. Meanwhile, the Swans have put no timeline on a return for brothers Tom and Paddy McCartin who remain in concussion protocols. Lance Franklin (knee) is also unlikely to return to face Geelong in a premiership rematch.

ESPN tip: Cats by 22 points.

TAB odds: Cats $1.50, Swans $2.60

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

Hawthorn vs. Adelaide, UTAS Stadium, 1:10pm (AEST)

Team news: Hawthorn x-factor Chad Wingard suffered a lacerated tongue in a horror incident against the Giants in Round 5 and will undergo surgery to repair the injury.

ESPN tip: Crows by 24 points.

TAB odds: Hawks $3.50, Crows $1.30