The 2023 season is in full swing. Stay abreast of all the Round 8 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

Jump ahead to a particular game:

Blues vs. Lions

Tigers vs. Eagles

Cats vs. Crows

Suns vs. Demons

Giants vs. Bulldogs

Dockers vs. Hawks

Power vs. Bombers

Magpies vs. Swans

Kangaroos vs. Saints

FRIDAY, MAY 5

Carlton vs. Brisbane, Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm (AEST)

Team news: Brisbane will be without Dayne Zorko (hamstring) and Daniel Rich (calf) for the clash with Carlton, who will likely welcome back Jesse Motlop from suspension.

ESPN tip: Lions by 3 points

TAB odds: Blues $1.85, Lions $1.95

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Richmond vs. West Coast, MCG, 1:45pm (AEST)

Team news: The Eagles reportedly have just 26 fit players to choose from, after Sam Petrevski-Seton (suspension and injury) and Rhett Bazzo (concussion) were declared outs.

ESPN tip: Tigers by 60 points

TAB odds: Tigers $1.11, Eagles $6.50

Geelong vs. Adelaide, GMHBA Stadium, 2.10pm (AEST)

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Cats by 28 points

TAB odds: Cats $1.20, Crows $4.50

Gold Coast vs. Melbourne, Heritage Bank Stadium, 4:35pm (AEST)

Team news: Forward Charlie Spargo and utility Harrison Petty could return from concussion this week against the Suns.

ESPN tip: Demons by 30 points

TAB odds: Suns $3.15, Demons $1.37

GWS Giants vs. Western Bulldogs, Manuka Oval, 7:25pm (AEST)

Team news: Callan Ward will be a welcome returnee from suspension for the Giants in this rivalry clash with the Dogs, who will likely have Tom Liberatore back from concussion.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 10 points

TAB odds: Giants $2.50, Bulldogs $1.53

Fremantle vs. Hawthorn, Optus Stadium, 7:30pm (AEST)

Team news: Matthew Johnson will miss for the Dockers through suspension, but Michael Frederick could be in line for a shock early return.

ESPN tip: Fremantle by 19 points

TAB odds: Dockers $1.38, Hawks $3.10