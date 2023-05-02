        <
          AFL Round 8: Fixture, teams, news, tips, odds - everything you need to know for the round of football

          May 2, 2023
          • ESPN staff

          The 2023 season is in full swing. Stay abreast of all the Round 8 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

          Jump ahead to a particular game:

          Blues vs. Lions
          Tigers vs. Eagles
          Cats vs. Crows
          Suns vs. Demons
          Giants vs. Bulldogs
          Dockers vs. Hawks
          Power vs. Bombers
          Magpies vs. Swans
          Kangaroos vs. Saints

          FRIDAY, MAY 5

          Carlton vs. Brisbane, Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm (AEST)

          Team news: Brisbane will be without Dayne Zorko (hamstring) and Daniel Rich (calf) for the clash with Carlton, who will likely welcome back Jesse Motlop from suspension.

          ESPN tip: Lions by 3 points

          TAB odds: Blues $1.85, Lions $1.95

          SATURDAY, MAY 6

          Richmond vs. West Coast, MCG, 1:45pm (AEST)

          Team news: The Eagles reportedly have just 26 fit players to choose from, after Sam Petrevski-Seton (suspension and injury) and Rhett Bazzo (concussion) were declared outs.

          ESPN tip: Tigers by 60 points

          TAB odds: Tigers $1.11, Eagles $6.50

          Geelong vs. Adelaide, GMHBA Stadium, 2.10pm (AEST)

          Team news: TBA

          ESPN tip: Cats by 28 points

          TAB odds: Cats $1.20, Crows $4.50

          Gold Coast vs. Melbourne, Heritage Bank Stadium, 4:35pm (AEST)

          Team news: Forward Charlie Spargo and utility Harrison Petty could return from concussion this week against the Suns.

          ESPN tip: Demons by 30 points

          TAB odds: Suns $3.15, Demons $1.37

          GWS Giants vs. Western Bulldogs, Manuka Oval, 7:25pm (AEST)

          Team news: Callan Ward will be a welcome returnee from suspension for the Giants in this rivalry clash with the Dogs, who will likely have Tom Liberatore back from concussion.

          ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 10 points

          TAB odds: Giants $2.50, Bulldogs $1.53

          Fremantle vs. Hawthorn, Optus Stadium, 7:30pm (AEST)

          Team news: Matthew Johnson will miss for the Dockers through suspension, but Michael Frederick could be in line for a shock early return.

          ESPN tip: Fremantle by 19 points

          TAB odds: Dockers $1.38, Hawks $3.10

          SUNDAY, MAY 7

          Port Adelaide vs. Essendon, Adelaide Oval, 1:10pm (AEST)

          Team news: Xavier Duursma will spend a couple of months on the sidelines after injuring his PCL in Port's win over St Kilda last week, but Todd Marshall could be in line for a return, as will Tom Jonas, while for the Bombers, Sam Durham will miss through suspension.

          ESPN tip: Power by 12 points

          TAB odds: Power $1.48, Bombers $2.65

          Collingwood vs. Sydney, MCG, 3:20pm (AEST)

          Team news: For the Pies, big man Nathan Kreuger will miss time with a rib injury.

          ESPN tip: Magpies by 20 points

          TAB odds: Magpies $1.42, Swans $2.90

          North Melbourne vs. St Kilda, 4:40pm (AEST)

          Team news: Charlie Comben will miss months after a gruesome broken ankle on Saturday night.

          ESPN tip: Saints by 40 points.

          TAB odds: Kangaroos $6.50, Saints $1.11