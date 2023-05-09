Despite Lance Franklin copping boos from Collingwood fans, Rohan Connolly argues booing still has a place in the game - in some circumstances. (2:47)

The 2023 season is in full swing. Stay abreast of all the Round 9 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

Jump ahead to a particular game:

Tigers vs. Cats

Eagles vs. Suns

Swans vs. Dockers

Kangaroos vs. Power

Hawks vs. Demons

Lions vs. Bombers

Blues vs. Bulldogs

Crows vs. Saints

Magpies vs. Giants

FRIDAY, MAY 12

Richmond vs. Geelong, MCG, 7.20pm (AEST)

Team news: After being subbed out with just two handballs next to his name, Noah Cumberland could make way in Round 9 as Damien Hardwick looks to get his side back on track with an unlikely win against the Cats. It's not good news for Geelong skipper Patrick Dangerfield, either, who has suffered a low grade hamstring strain and will likely miss a couple of weeks.

ESPN tip: Cats by 19 points

TAB odds: Tigers $3.40, Cats $1.32

West Coast vs. Gold Coast, Optus Stadium, 8:40pm (AEST)

Team news: Charlie Ballard (neck) looks to be making progress after a nasty collision against the Demons in Round 8 and remains a chance to face the Eagles this week, but knee injuries continue to sideline Connor Budarick and Touk Miller. Meanwhile, Campbell Chesser is named as a test to return to Adam Simpson's side, but it's not good news for youngster Jai Culley who suffered an ACL injury last week and will miss 12 months of footy.

ESPN tip: Suns by 27 points

TAB odds: Eagles $3.50, Suns $1.30

SATURDAY, MAY 13

Sydney vs. Fremantle, SCG, 1.45pm (AEST)

Team news: Nat Fyfe got through his return from a foot injury unscathed and should be right to face the Swans on Saturday. Travis Colyer (calf) is close to putting his hand up for selection, while young midfielder Matthew Johnson still has one more week to serve for suspension.

ESPN tip: Swans by 15 points

TAB odds: Swans $1.29, Freo $3.60

North Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide, Blundstone Arena, 2:10pm (AEST)

Team news: Port goalsneak Junior Rioli faces a lengthy suspension after being sent directly to the AFL tribunal for striking Essendon's Jordan Ridley last week.

ESPN tip: Power by 34 points

TAB odds: Roos $5.00, Power $1.17

Hawthorn vs. Melbourne, MCG, 4:35pm (AEST)

Team news: Melbourne forward Jacob van Rooyen will challenge the two-match ban handed down by the MRO in a bid to be available for this week's clash. Michael Hibberd (managed) should be available after being a late out against the Suns. For the Hawks, Cam Mackenzie continues to put his name in the selection frame after another 30 touches in the VFL, while former Cat Cooper Stephens also impressed for Box Hill on the weekend picking up 26 disposals and a goal.

ESPN tip: Dees by 41 points

TAB odds: Hawks $7.50, Demons $1.09

Brisbane vs. Essendon, Gabba, 7:25pm (AEST)

Team news: Lions veterans Daniel Rich (calf) and Dayne Zorko (hamstring) are both listed as 1-2 weeks away and unlikely to suit up this weekend. Meanwhile, the Bombers will be looking for defensive reinforcements after Jordan Ridley was subbed out with concussion last week due to an off-the-ball incident with Port Adelaide's Junior Rioli.

ESPN tip: Lions by 26 points

TAB odds: Lions $1.25, Bombers $4.00

Carlton vs. Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium, 7:30pm (AEST)

Team news: Carlton defender Nic Newman has been offered a one-week suspension after collecting Brisbane's Lachie Neale high with an elbow during last week's clash at Marvel Stadium. Ruckman Tom de Koning remains in concussion protocols, while Zac Fisher responded to being dropped with a 32-disposal effort in the VFL. For the Bulldogs, star midfielder Adam Treloar will miss several weeks after injuring his hamstring against the Giants.

ESPN tip: Dogs by 4 points

TAB odds: Blues $1.95, Bulldogs $1.85

SUNDAY, MAY 14

Adelaide vs. St Kilda, Adelaide Oval, 1:10pm (AEST)

Team news: Former Collingwood defender Mark Keane could be in line to make his Crows debut as a like for like replacement for Nick Murray, who was subbed out of last week's game against the Cats due to concussion. In exciting news for Saints fans, key forward Max King continues to edge closer to a return after a shoulder reconstruction hampered his preseason, and is a chance to travel to Adelaide.

ESPN tip: Crows by 10 points

TAB odds: Crows $1.65, Saints $2.25

Max King will be an important inclusion for the Saints. Photo by Darrian Traynor/AFL Photos/Getty Images

Collingwood vs. GWS, MCG, 4:40pm (AEST)

Team news: Giants captain Toby Greene (ankle) was a late out against the Bulldogs but should be fit to face the Pies on Sunday.

ESPN tip: Pies by 25 points

TAB odds: Magpies $1.15, Giants $5.50