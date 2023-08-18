Preview: Neeraj Chopra leads India's chances at 2023 World Athletics Championships

Led by Neeraj Chopra, a 27-member strong Indian contingent will vie for top honours at the 2023 Athletics World Championships in Budapest, Hungary from August 19.

The Athletics World Championships will give India's best a chance to brush shoulders with the world's best and gain valuable exposure ahead of September's Asian Games. Last year, Olympic champion Chopra was the only Indian to medal with a silver in javelin throw.

In 2023, India's track and field athletes have been in good form and the team has been camping in Hungary since the start of the month to get acclimatised to the local conditions. In fact, long jumper Sreeshankar Murali was the first foreign athlete to reach Budapest and was featured on the World Athletics website.

Let's get right into it, what are India's medal chances?

Realistic: Two. [Men's Javelin and Men's Long Jump]

Optimistic: Three. [Men's Javelin, Men's Long Jump and Men's Triple Jump]

Pessimistic: One. [Men's Javelin]

Who are India's best medal contenders?

Neeraj Chopra: The reigning Olympic champion and Worlds silver medallist. The obvious choice. Has had injury concerns this year but is undefeated so far. He won the Doha Diamond League [88.67m] in May and Lausanne Diamond League [87.66m] in June.

Jeswin Aldrin and Sreeshankar Murali: The two are the world's leading long jumpers in 2023.

Jeswin has 2023's best long jump of 8.42m, while Sreeshankar is only 1cm away at 8.41m. Both have what it takes to climb the podium and have had plenty of foreign exposure to handle the pressure. But they will have to get the better of the likes of Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou and Simon Ehammer.

Praveen Chithravel: Jumped a huge 17.37m this year to set a new national record and is India's #1 triple jumper. Only four men in the world have jumped more than Praveen in 2023. He has consistently gone past the 17m mark in three out of five competitions this year and has an outside medal shot, but it won't come easy.

Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin. Jonathan Selvaraj

How does the rest of the Indian squad shape up?

Fun fact: out of the 27 Indians, 15 of them will be making their Athletics World Championships debut.

One of the key athletes to watch out for is Avinash Sable. He had a torrid 2022 Worlds, where he finished 11th, and his minimum target this time around will be the final. He recently ran an impressive 8.11.63s at the Silesia Diamond League last month but is still a fair distance away from the likes of Lamecha Girma (7:52.11s) or Soufiane El Bakkali (SB 7:56.68s). However, if his Commonwealth Games silver was anything to go by, Sable sure can pull off an upset.

Jyothi Yarraji, who clocked 12.78s [just 0.1s short of Olympic qualification] to win the University Games, will be looking to gain some immense exposure, as will long jumper Shaili Singh. At 19, Shaili, a World U20 silver medallist, is the youngest member of the contingent.

Some of the other promising Indian athletes include Sarvesh Anil Kushare [men's high jump, PB: 2.26m], Krishan Kumar [800m, PB: 1:45.88s] and Akashdeep Singh [20km racewalk, PB:1:19:55s] who will at least be targeting a personal best.

What about withdrawals and injuries?

A handful. Tejinder Pal Singh Toor, the Asian champion, withdrew from the men's shot put due to a groin injury, while javelin thrower Rohit Yadav recently underwent elbow surgery.

Three more Indian athletes - Tejaswin Shankar [high jump], Chanda [800m] and Priyanka Goswami [20km racewalk] - have skipped the event to prepare for the Asian Games.

Oh, and racewalker Bhawna Jat will also miss the event as she has been provisionally suspended for three whereabouts failures for dope tests within 12 months.

Jyothi Yarraji in action at the National Open Athletics Championships in Bengaluru. Shyam Vasudevan/ESPN

What is the schedule of Indian athletes?

Here's a schedule of select events involving Indians:

August 19

12:20pm - Men's 20km racewalk

3:05pm - Men's 3000m Steeplechase heats

3:55pm - Women's Long Jump Qualification

11:07pm - Men's Triple Jump Qualification

August 20

2:05pm - Men's High Jump Qualification

8:25pm - Women's Long Jump

August 21

9:10pm - Men's Triple Jump Final

August 22

10:10pm - Women's 100mH Heats

11:28pm - Men's High Jump Final

1:12am ++ - Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final

August 23

2:45pm - Men's Long Jump Qualification

August 24

11pm - Men's Long Jump Final

12:52am ++ - Women's 100mH Final

August 25

1:40pm - Men's Javelin Throw Qualification [Group A]

3:15pm - Men's Javelin Throw Qualification [Group B]

11pm - Men's 4x100m Relay Heats

August 26

1:10am ++ - Men's 4x100m Relay Final

August 27

11:45pm - Men's Javelin Final

++ - the day after in IST

Who are global stars to keep an eye on?

So many! From double Olympic champion Sifan Hassan [1500m, 5000m and 10,000m] to pole vault phenom and reigning champion Armando Duplantis and the unbeatable Olympic champion and world record-holder Karsten Warholm [400mH], the best in the business will be at Budapest.

Also look out for Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce [two-time Olympic gold + five-time World Champion] in 100m, Noah Lyles [recently broke Usain Bolt's record for the most wind-legal sub-20 races] in 200m, Ryan Crouser [two-time Olympic gold medallist + reigning world champion] in shot put, Jakob Ingebrigtsen [1500m Olympic champion+ 5000m World champion] and Mykolas Alekna [youngest to win silver at Worlds + European Championship record-holder] in discus throw.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

India's full squad for the 2023 Athletics World Championships

Men

Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, Kishore Kumar Jena (javelin); Jeswin Aldrin, Sreeshankar Murali (long jump); Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhouse Paul (triple jump); Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase); Krishan Kumar (800m); Ajay Kumar Saroj (1500m); Santhosh Kumar (400mh); Sarvesh Anil Kushare (high jump); Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh (20km race walk); Ram Baboo (35km race walk); Men's 4x400m relay (Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian).

Women

Jyothi Yarraji (100mh); Shaili Singh (long jump); Annu Rani (javelin) and Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase).

The Athletics World Championships will be shown live on Jio Cinema.