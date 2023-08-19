The first day of the 2023 World Athletics Championships saw 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable finish seventh in his heat race and Shaili Singh bow out in the qualification of women's long jump while three Indians brought up the rear in the men's 20km race walk final in Budapest on Saturday.

Sable clocked 8 minute and 22.24 seconds to finish seventh in heat number one, which was a disappointing result for the national record holder. He was the lead runner at the 2300m mark but lost momentum, especially in the last lap, to clock well below his personal best of 8:11.20.

Only the top five finishers in the three heats make it to the final round. This was Sable's third World Championships appearance and the first time he could not reach the final round.

He had finished 11th in the final in Eugene, USA, last year, unable to deal with a tactical race that was one of the slowest in the history of the showpiece. He was 13th in the 2019 Doha edition.

World record holder Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia clocked the best time going into the final with 8:15.89 as he won heat number three, while Olympic and world champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco was second in heat two with 8:23.66.

Shaili, a protege of long jump legend Anju Bobby George, finished 14th out of 18 competing athletes in Group B qualification round with a best effort of 6.40m.

The 19-year-old Indian, who has a personal best of 6.76m, ended at 24th spot overall in the combined result of the two qualification groups. She jumped 6.26m in her first attempt, before clearing 6.40m and 6.30m in his next two attempts.

Those who cleared 6.80m or at least 12 best performers from the two qualification groups make it to the final round.

In the men's 20km race walk, Vikash Singh finished 28th in a time of 1 hour 21 minute 58 seconds, while Paramjit Singh (1:24:02) and Akashdeep Singh (1:31:12) were 35th and 47th respectively in the event in which 50 athletes competed. National record holder Akashdeep (NR: 1:19:55) was the last athlete to finish the race. Two race walkers did not finish while one was disqualified.

Sable has been undergoing high altitude training in Colorado Springs, USA, for some time. In fact, he began his US training stint under well-known coach Scott Simmons in April last year with funding under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme of the sports ministry.

The overseas training last year paid dividends for Sable as he took the silver in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, ending the hegemony of the Kenyans since 1998.

This year, Sable has been in Colorado Springs since March and he was permitted to train at St Moritz in Switzerland in early August before coming here.

Sable has competed in three Diamond League events this season with the best being at Silsea, Poland, where his timing of 8:11.63 for a sixth place finish saw him qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics much in advance.

With PTI Inputs