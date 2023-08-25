Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final of the men's javelin at the World Athletics Championships with his very first throw. His throw of 88.77m - his best this season and the third best overall - also meant he qualified for next year's Paris Olympics.

Neeraj, who won silver at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, threw well beyond the automatic qualification mark of 83m.

Two other Indians - Manu DP and Kishore Kumar Jena - are also in the qualification rounds. They can qualify for the final by either throwing the automatic qualification mark of 83m or finishing within the top 12 across two groups of 37 athletes.

Neeraj, meanwhile, with a throw that looked oh-so-effortless, was the first thrower to make it to the final. His run-up was smooth, and his release was even better, but his follow-through saw his fingers fall just before the end-line. In classic Neeraj fashion, he turned to the crowd behind him and spread his arms out in celebration before flashing a wide grin and a thumbs up for the cameras. He is making a comeback after an adductor muscle strain in Lausanne.

The Olympic champion comes into the World Athletics Championships on the back of winning the Lausanne Diamond League. Neeraj has competed only twice this season: he won the Doha Diamond League [88.67m] in May and Lausanne Diamond League [87.66m] in June.

Neeraj is India's best medal hope at the World Athletics Championships. Only two Indians have it to the finals of their events so far: Jeswin Aldrin [long jump] and Parul Chaudhary [3000m steeplechase]. While Jeswin finished 11th in Thursday's final, Parul will fight for the medal on Sunday.