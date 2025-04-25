        <
        >

          Praveen, Shaili headline India squad for Asian Athletics C'ship; top sprinters miss out

          Praveen Chithravel competes at the 2019 Summer Universiade in Naples, Italy. Ivan Romano/Getty Images
          • Anirudh Menon in Kochi
          Apr 25, 2025, 07:50 AM

          Praveen Chithravel, Shaili Singh and Animesh Kujur headline the 58 strong India squad headed to the Asian Athletics Championship to be held between May 27 - 31 in Gumi, South Korea.

          The Athletics Federation of India announced the squad via a press conference on Friday, a day after the completion of the four-day Federation Cup in Kochi. Having set stringent qualification standards, the AFI said that most of these athletes had cleared them at the meet.

          Sprinters Gurindervir Singh and Manikanta Hoblidar had breached the AFI-set qualifying mark for the 100m before the Fed Cup in the Indian Grand Prix-1 but have not been considered as entries for the 100m in the Asian squad after Gurindervir finished seventh in the Fed Cup (after cramping up) and Manikanta finished third.

          AFI President Bahadur Singh Sagoo and chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair said that the norms had been clear: performance at the Fed Cup and a top two finish was mandatory to back up earlier performances.

          The only athletes excused were those performing at an international level consistently such as Avinash Sable and Parul Chaudhary. Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra will not be a part of the team since he has international commitments at the time - including the Doha Diamond League and the Neeraj Chopra Classic.

          India, who lie third in the all-time medal tally of the Asian Athletics Championships (behind China and Japan) will be looking to improve on their tally of 6 gold (27 total) won in the previous edition (2023) in Bangkok, Thailand.

          The full squad that will travel to Gumi is:

          Men's team

          200m: Animesh Kujur

          800m: Anu Kumar, Krishan Kumar

          1500m: Younus Shah

          3000m Steeplechase: Avinash Sable

          5000m: Gulveer Singh, Abhishek Pal

          10,000m: Gulveer Singh, Sawan Barwal

          Triple jump: Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker

          High jump: Sarvesh Kushare

          Shot Put: Samardeep Singh Gill

          Javelin throw: Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh

          Decathlon: Tejaswin Shankar

          20km walk: Servin Sebastian, Amit

          4x100m: Pranav Pramod, Animesh Kujur, Manikanta Hoblidar, Amlan Borgohain, Tamilarasu, Ragul Kumar, Gurvinder Singh

          4*400m: Vishal TK, Jay Kumar, Manu TS, Dharamveer Chaudhary, Rince Joseph, Tushar Kanti, Santosh Kumar, Mohit Kumar

          Women's team:

          200m: Nithya Gandhe

          400m: Rupal Chaudhary, Vithya Ramraj

          800m: Twinkle Chaudhary, Pooja

          1500m: Lili Das, Pooja

          3000m Steeplechase: Parul Chaudhary, Ankita

          5000m: Sanjivani Baburao, Parul Chaudhary

          10000m: Sanjivani Baburao, Seema

          100m hurdles: Jyothi Yarraji

          400m hurdles: Vithya Ramraj, Anu R

          Long jump: Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan

          Heptathlon: Nandini Agasara

          4x100m: Nithya Gandhe, Abhinaya Rajarajan, Sneha S, Srabani Nanda, Daneshwari, V Sudeeksha

          4x400m: Rupal, Sneha K, Subha Venkatesan, Jisna Mathew, Kunja Rajitha, Sandramol Sabu