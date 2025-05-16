Neeraj Chopra in Doha Diamond League: Live score, result, news and commentary

Open Extended Reactions

Neeraj Chopra begins his 2025 season at the Doha Diamond League on Friday evening at the Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital. This will be Neeraj's first event under the stewardship of new coach Jan Zelezny.

Also in the field are Anderson Peters, Jakub Vadlejch and Julian Weber, alongside another Indian in Kishore Jena as well. Neeraj has finished in the top two of the Doha Diamond League in the last two years, with throws further than 88m both times.

Most importantly, Neeraj said that he is currently injury-free, having recovered from the groin injury that troubled him throughout 2024. Chopra said at the pre-event press conference that he hasn't missed any throwing sessions in the build-up to this event, as he had to do at several points last year, when he was managing that injury.

Zelezny's influence has definitely come through already, with Neeraj detailing how challenging training has been already.

Apart from Neeraj and Jena, Gulveer Singh and Parul Chaudhary are also in action in Doha this evening, in the men's 5000m and women's 3000m steeplechase.

Indian schedule at the Doha Diamond League

10:13pm: Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in the men's javelin.

10:15pm: Gulveer Singh in the men's 5000m.

11:14pm: Parul Chaudhary in the women's 3000m steeplechase.

You can follow all the action live, as it happens, on our live blog below. Please give the blog some time to load, if it still doesn't, then refresh the page.