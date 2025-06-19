Neeraj Chopra looks for first win of the year at Paris Diamond League

Open Extended Reactions

Key Details

Start Time:

1:12 AM, 21 June 2025 (Javelin)

Event Start Time:

11:20 PM, 20 June 2025 (overall; starts with triple jump)

Venue:

Stade Sébastien Charléty, Paris, France

How to watch:

Diamond League YouTube channel, live blog on espn.in.

The Big Picture:

A Julian Weber v Neeraj Chopra rematch will arguably be the biggest storyline to watch out for in the 2025 Paris Diamond League. In their last DL meeting in Doha, Neeraj had broken through a very personal barrier when he breached 90m for the first time, with a throw of 90.23m. He had led the competition till the very last throw, when Germany's Julian Weber decided that he too wanted to enter the 90m club for the first time. A 91.06m and the Doha DL win was his.

Germany's Julian Weber (L) celebrates his world leading throw with Neeraj Chopra at the Doha Diamond League. Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

They won't be alone, though, as is so often the case in this stacked generation of javelin throwers. Olympic bronze medalist Anderson Peters of Grenada continues to have the best, er, personal best in the field and he'll be looking to get back at Neeraj and Weber and show he remains a potent force.

Last year Weber had won this event, with Peters finishing second while curiously, this is Neeraj's first Paris DL appearance since 2017.

Weber is the favourite after a strong start to the season. After beating Neeraj in Doha, he beat the Indian great again in Chorzow at the Janusz Kusocinksi Memorial, throwing 86.12m as against Neeraj's 84.14m.

Neeraj will be keen to convert his two second place finishes to first before he and other top athletes convene in Bengaluru on July 5 for the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic.

Who else is there in the javelin competition?

The usual suspects are all there, with the exception of Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem. Lining up alongside the big three will be Keshorn Walcott, Julius Yego, Luiz Mauricio da Silva, and Andrian Mardare. There will be local representation in the form of Remi Rougetet, who threw a PB of 80.49m earlier this year.

Of this chasing pack, the big three will especially keep an eye on da Silva who is mostly likely to cross 85m along with them.

Is Neeraj the only Indian competing in Paris

Yes.

Any other headline athletes to watch out for?

Getty Images

Yaroslava Mahuchikh - Returns to the site of her world record exploits. She had become the first woman to clear 2.10m in the Paris DL last year, weeks before going on to win Paris Olympic gold.

Grant Holloway - Olympic 110m hurdles champion and 60m world record holder. He will look to bounce back from a slow, injury-marred start to the season.

Marieidy Paulino - Olympic and DL 400m champion. It's her first appearance of the season. She'll be up against Qatar great Salwa Eid Nasser. Trivia: She's never lost in Paris, winning the Paris DL in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

Rai Benjamin - Olympic 400m hurdles champion. He already hit a world lead time in just his second race of the year and will be looking to keep the form going in Paris.