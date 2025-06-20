Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Updates, scores, commentary, news from the Paris Diamond League

Open Extended Reactions

Neeraj Chopra is back in action after nearly a month, as he takes the field at the Paris Diamond League on Friday evening, looking for his first big win of 2025.

Neeraj has so far kept alive his streak of finishing in the top-2 in every event since 2021: making it 22 with a second place finish in the Doha Diamond League and the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial behind Julian Weber last month.

He had won an event in Potchefstroom in April, but that was still very much in training circumstances, and not one with an elite field, like the ones that Neeraj generally takes part in.

So far this year, Neeraj's two big events have been contrasting. He finally breached that 90m mark in Doha, with a personal best of 90.23m. Then a week later, in bitterly cold conditions in Chorzow in Poland, Neeraj struggled, before eventually finishing second with a best throw of 84.14m, behind Weber, who was the only athlete to cross 85m in that event in Poland, doing so three times, with a best of 86.12m.

The field for this Paris Diamond League also has Weber and Anderson Peters in it, alongside the usual suspects like Julius Yego and Keshorn Walcott. The Brazilian Luiz Mauricio da Silva, Moldova's Andrian Mardare and France's Remi Rougetet round off the field.

This will be the first of two events in five days for Neeraj, as he will head off to Czechia to compete in the Golden Spike event in Ostrava on June 24 after this.

You can follow all the action, as it happens, on our live blog below.