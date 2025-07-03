Neeraj Chopra Classic: where to watch, timings, favourites

Open Extended Reactions

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, an international javelin tournament featuring some of the best athletes in the world, is all set to take place at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium on July 5, 2025.

Here's all you need to know about the event:

What time does the event start?

The event will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Why should we watch it?

This is the greatest Indian athlete of all time, competing -- for the first time -- against pedigreed international athletes on home soil. In an event bearing his name. That automatically makes this must watch television.

If you're in Bengaluru or a planning a visit, meanwhile, ask yourself this: "How many times have I seen an Olympic gold medalist in action, up close?" Come to the Neeraj Chopra Classic and you can see two of them, competing against each other (Neeraj and Thomas Rohler). Oh, and an Olympic silver medalist too (Julius Yego).

Apart from some of the best international athletes, the best throwers from India will also be in action in Bengaluru.

The competition has been sanctioned by World Athletics, and the Athletics Federation of India. The world body has awarded the event 'gold' status, which means it will be counted among the top tier global track and field competitions.

Who are the participants?

The 12 athletes in the event are:

Neeraj Chopra (India) Curtis Thompson (USA) Martin Konecny (Czechia) Julius Yego (Kenya) Cyprian Mrzyglod (Poland) Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil) Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka) Thomas Roehler (Germany) Sachin Yadav (India) Sahil Silwal (India) Rohit Yadav (India) Yashvir Singh (India).

Grenada's Anderson Peters, who won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics and Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena were supposed to feature in the event, but both were ruled out due to injuries.

Who is the favourite to win the competition?

There's one name that stands tall and it is Neeraj. The two-time Olympics medallist has shown good form this season with three top place finishes and twice coming second. He has breached the 90m mark for the first time in his career at the Doha Diamond League this season but ended up second behind Germany's Julian Weber. His 90.23m throw on that day is also the second-best throw of this season.

In his previous event at the Ostrava Golden Spike on June 24, Neeraj emerged on top with a best throw of 85.29m. He had won the Paris Diamond League with a solid 88.16m a few days before that.

How has Neeraj fared this season?

April 16 - First at Potch Invitational Meet in South Africa with a best throw of 84.52m.

May 16 - Second at Doha Diamond League with a best throw of 90.23m.

May 23 - Second at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Poland with a best throw of 84.14m.

June 20 - First at Paris Diamond League with a best throw of 88.16m.

June 24 - First at Ostrava Golden Spike in Czechia with a best throw of 85.29m.

Once again, Neeraj's consistency has been the most remarkable aspect. Only two times he finished second this season and it was behind Weber. At the Paris Diamond League though, he pipped Weber to win the competition.

Who is most likely to challenge Neeraj?

Da Silva finished third at the Paris Diamond League with a throw of 86.62m. Considering his international experience, he could make a case for a top place finish.

Then there's Sachin who recently won the silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea with a throw of 85.16m, only behind Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, who threw 86.40m.

Where will the Neeraj Chopra Classic be broadcast?

The event will be LIVE on Star Sports and JioHotstar.