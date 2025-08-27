Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League Final: where to watch, timings, favourites

Open Extended Reactions

When is Neeraj Chopra competing in the Diamond League final?

Start Time: 11:15 IST

Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich, Switzerland

Where can you watch Neeraj Chopra in action?

On the Diamond League's official YouTube page, although coverage of the javelin final will be intermittent. ESPN India's live blog will have sustained coverage of the event with throw-by-throw scores and updates from the other events.

How did Neeraj Chopra qualify for the Diamond League final?

Neeraj qualified by finishing second and first in the two (of four) Diamond League events he competed in, thereby accumulating 15 points on the Diamond League circuit. (He skipped the Silesia and Brussels legs, both held earlier this month)

The second place finish came in May, a rather momentous personal occasion for Neeraj as he crossed the 90m 'barrier' for the first time in his career. His throw of 90.23m, though, was bested by Germany's Julian Weber on the night (91.06m).

In June, he beat Weber in the Paris Diamond League (88.16m vs 87.88m) to register his first 'major' win of the season. It was the first time he beat Weber in 2025 (after also finish second to him in

What else has Neeraj Chopra done so far in 2025?

Heading straight to coach Jan Zelezny's country for his next event after Paris (second inside a week), he registered another win, throwing 85.29m at the Golden Spike event in Ostrava to beat surprise challenger Douw Smit of South Africa (84.12m).

He then focused on what he felt was an event that would cement his legacy in Indian sport: the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic. Postponed after major cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, the event was held early in July. Neeraj played the role of the perfect host, before turning the heat up on a chilly Bengaluru evening to take the win with a throw of 86.18m to beat Julius Yego's 84.51m.

Shruti Sadbhav / ESPN

The event, more than anything, underlined the importance of Neeraj Chopra.

That was his last event before this Diamond League final: an event he enters with the momentum of three straight wins behind him. He'll want to keep the run going as the throwers also keep an eye on the World Championships to be held next month.

Who is most likely to challenge Neeraj Chopra?

The one most likely to threaten Neeraj's push for a second Diamond League win will be Julian Weber (Season's Best:91.06m).

Defending champion Anderson Peters (SB: 85.64m) will always be a threat, while veterans Keshorn Walcott (SB: 86.30m), Julius Yego (SB: 84.51m) and Andrian Mardare (SB: 82.38m) remain strong throwers.

Simon Wieland (SB: 79.33m) has been entered as the host country's entry but shouldn't threaten the more elite throwers on the list.

What is Neeraj Chopra's record in Diamond League finals?

Neeraj has won the Diamond League final once, back in 2022. In 2023 and 2024, he finished second to familiar foes Jakub Vadlejch and Anderson Peters respectively.