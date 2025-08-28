Neeraj Chopra LIVE at Diamond League final 2025: start list, updates, commentary, result

Open Extended Reactions

Neeraj Chopra will look to reclaim the Diamond League trophy with a repeat of the 90m show that has been the highlight of his season as the series draws to a close in Zurich on Thursday.

There were four Diamond League meetings which featured men's javelin throw, and Chopra competed in only two, qualifying for the Finals at fourth place with 15 points.

He skipped the Silesia and Brussels legs on August 16 and August 22 respectively. He last won the DL trophy in 2022. The top six in the points table from the four meetings qualify for the Finals here.

Since there are 32 events, both male and female, the DL Final is spread over two days.

Six events -- men's and women's pole vault, men's and women's shot put, men's long jump, and women's high jump -- are being held on Wednesday, all street events in the Swiss city's Sechselautenplatz. The remaining 26 events will, however, be held inside the Letzigrund Stadium on Thursday.

A thrilling contest is on the cards in men's javelin with Tokyo Olympics gold medallist and Paris Games silver winner Chopra facing defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada as well as Germany's Julian Weber in the seven-man final.

Kenya's 2015 world champion Julius Yego, Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, and Andrian Mardare of Moldova entered the field as athletes in the top-6 in the points table, while Simon Wieland of Switzerland was also added as the host country's entry.

Peters is also a two-time world champion though his form has not been the best in recent times. He has a season's best of 85.64m -- while finishing third in Doha -- so far.

Weber has the longest throw of this year at 91.06m which he produced to beat Chopra in Doha DL on May 16.

Chopra finally breached the 90m mark at Doha with a 90.23m though he finished second behind Weber. The 27-year-old then won the Paris leg on June 20 with a throw of 88.16m while Weber finished second with 87.88m. His 90.23m in Doha DL is the third longest throw of the season.

The javelin event will start at 11:15 PM IST.

