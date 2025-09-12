India at World Athletics Championships 2025: Neeraj vs Arshad, sprinting debut, timings, schedule and more

Open Extended Reactions

When, and where, are the World Athletics Championships being held?

In Tokyo, from September 13 to 21.

Where can we see it in India?

On JioHotstar.

You can also follow our daily live blog for regular updates, and the dedicated javelin blog for when Neeraj Chopra goes live.

How many Indians will be there?

19. It's a step down from the 28 that had gone to participate in the 2023 Worlds at Budapest.

Animesh Kujur is the first Indian male sprinter to qualify for the Worlds, while it's the first time ever that India has four representatives in just one event, the men's javelin. Long jumper Sreeshankar Murali marks his major international comeback after missing the Paris Olympics amid a year-and-a-half injury layoff.

What's the World Athletics Championship schedule like? And when will the Indians be in action?

Here's a quick look at the India-specific events (all times in IST, final participation dependent on qualification):

Day 1 - Saturday, Sept. 13

4 am: 35km walk (M) -- Ram Baboo, Sandeep Kumar

4 am: 35km walk (W) -- Priyanka Goswami

4.20 pm: 1500m heats (W) -- Pooja

Day 2 - Sunday, Sept. 14

3.10 pm: High Jump quali (M) -- Sarvesh Kushare

5.35 pm: 1500m semifinal (W)

6.00 pm: 10,000m final (M) -- Gulveer Singh

Day 3 - Monday, Sept. 15

5.45 am: Steeplechase (W) -- Parul Chaudhary, Ankita Dhyani

4.10 pm: Long Jump quali (M) -- Sreeshankar Murali

4.50 pm: 110m hurdles heats -- Tejas Shirse

6.25 pm: Steeplechase final (W)

Day 4 - Tuesday, Sept. 16

5.05 pm: High Jump final (M)

5.10 pm: 110m hurdles semifinal

6.35 pm: 1500m final (W)

6.50 pm: 110m hurdles final

Day 5 - Wednesday, Sept. 17

3.35 pm: Triple Jump quails (M) -- Praveen Chitravel, Abdulla Aboobacker

3.40 pm and 5.15 pm: Javelin qualis A and B (M) -- Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh, Rohit Yadav

4.45 pm: 200m heats (M) -- Animesh Kujur

5.20 pm: Long Jump final (M)

Day 6 - Thursday, Sept. 18

3.53 pm: Javelin final (M)

4.25 pm: 800m heats (W) -- Pooja

5.32 pm: 200m semifinal (M)

Day 7 - Friday, Sept. 19

4 pm and 5.30 pm: Javelin qualis A and B (W) -- Annu Rani

4.35 pm: 5000m heats (M) -- Gulveer Singh

5.15 pm: 800m semifinal (W)

5.20 pm: Triple Jump final (M)

6.36 pm: 200m final (M)

Day 8 - Saturday, Sept. 20

6.20 am: 20km walk (M) -- Servin Sebastian

5.35 pm: Javelin final (W)

Day 9 - Sunday, Sept. 21

4.05 pm: 800m final (W)

4.20 pm: 5000m final (M)

How many medals have India won in World Athletics Championships history?

Just three. Anju Bobby George won a long jump bronze in 2003 while Neeraj Chopra won a javelin silver in 2022 and gold in 2023.

What narratives must we keep an eye on this edition?

Neeraj Chopa and Arshad Nadeem. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arguably the biggest narrative revolves around India's strongest event: the men's javelin. Chopra will be against Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, world leading Julian Weber and recent entrant into the 90s club, Luiz Mauricio. (Javelin final at 3.53 pm, Sept. 18.)

There are some great stories to follow amongst the other disciplines as well:

The 400m hurdles event will see the record shattering trio of Karsten Warholm, Rai Benjamin, Alison Dos Santos reunite in Tokyo. (400m hurdles final at 5.45 pm, Sept. 19.)

Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone attempting to own the 400m flat as hard as she owned the hurdles will make for fascinating viewing, with Salwa Eid Naser and Marileidy Paulino firm favourites. (400m final at 6.54 pm, Sept. 18.)

The women's 100m will be the last of one of the GOATs, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, but Olympic champ Julien Alfred and Sha'Carri Richardson will be in no mood to pay tribute. The men's, meanwhile, will see the latest edition of USA v Jamaica in Noah Lyles v Kishane Thompson. (100m W final at 6.43pm, M final at 6.50 pm, Sept. 14.)

Of course, it remains to be seen if Mondo Duplantis will go for YET another world record in the men's pole vault. Can he make it 14 world records? (Pole vault final at 4.19 pm, Sept. 15.)