Dina Asher-Smith finished eighth in the women's World Championship 100-metre final, which was won by U.S. Olympic bronze medallist Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

Asher-Smith crossed the finish in 11.08, Jamaica's Tina Clayton took silver in a personal best of 10.76 and Olympic champion Julien Alfred collected bronze in 10.84 but none could match Jefferson-Wooden's championship record 10.61 seconds -- the fourth-fastest 100-metre time in history.

"I would have loved for my times to be a bit shinier over the 100-metres, but given the year that I've had and everything, I'm so happy with just how I came into these championships," Asher-Smith said.

"Obviously, I want a lot more in the 200-metres but yeah, I'm happy to have made a global final in what has been a very difficult year for me."

Dina Asher-Smith finished eighth in the women's 100-metre final. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Asher-Smith booked her place as one of the two-fastest remaining finishers, a spot Great Britain's Daryll Neita, then Amy Hunt, also briefly occupied.

Neita was second-quickest of all the athletes from the women's 100-metre heats, but came fourth in the first semifinal behind defending champion Sha'Carri Richardson of the U.S.

Their heat required a restart after a potential false start for Richardson was reviewed, but the American was shown a green card.

"I'm angry," Neita said.

"What happened with my race? I don't know what happened with the false start, I just knew it wasn't me, I said that out there."

Zharnel Hughes missed out on a place in the men's 100-metre final by one place. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Zharnel Hughes was the fastest Briton in the semifinal heats in 10.03 seconds, but ultimately missed the finals by one place.

The top two from each 100-metre heat qualified for the final alongside the two fastest-remaining finishers.

Hughes, the 2023 bronze medallist, finished with the same time as Canada's Jerome Blake.

Both were two one hundredths of a second faster than Welsh record holder Jeremiah Azu, the 11th-fastest semifinalist, while fellow Briton Romell Glave was 15th in 10.09 seconds.

Olympic 400-metre silver medallist Matt Hudson-Smith revealed he felt something in his hip after finishing fourth in his first-round heat.

Hudson-Smith still qualified for Tuesday's semifinal, but faces questions over his fitness, which he could not immediately answer after crossing the finish line in 44.68 seconds, enough to go through as one of the six fastest non-automatic qualifiers.

Matt Hudson-Smith qualified for the men's 400-metre semi-finals but may not race due to pain in his hip. Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images

"It felt flat, and my hips are a bit iffy," Hudson-Smith said.

"I was running, and I felt, 'Oh no my hips don't feel good'.

"I got through it, but it hurt. I don't know, I really don't know, I literally had nothing. It's weird."

Charlie Dobson and Samuel Reardon also saw themselves through.

Revee Walcott-Nolan missed out after finishing eighth in her 1500-metres semifinal heat, but there was good news for Ireland's Sarah Healy, who shares a coaching team with Keely Hodgkinson, as she booked a berth in Tuesday's final.