Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championship LIVE: Updates, scores, results and commentary from the men's javelin final

It's India vs Pakistan again, but this time it is Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem in the men's javelin final at the 2025 World Athletics Championship in Tokyo. It is a long-awaited rematch after Nadeem upstaged Neeraj in Paris last year to become Olympic champion.

While the cameras will be focused on the battle between the reigning Olympic gold medallist (Nadeem) and the reigning World Champion (Neeraj), the in-form Julian Weber of Germany could through a spanner in the works, having already beaten Neeraj twice this season, including the Diamond League final, with three massive 90m+ throws this season.

Former world champion and Paris Olympic bronze medallist Anderson Peters also threw down the gauntlet by topping qualification with a throw of 89.53m, followed by Weber in second and Julius Yego in third. Nadeem was fifth with a throw of 85.28m while Neeraj qualified sixth with his only throw of 84.85m. Sachin Yadav made it two consecutive editions with multiple Indians in the final by qualifying tenth (83.67m).

Will Neeraj Chopra need to hit a PB to retain World Athletics Championships gold?

Speaking to Olympic Khel after qualification, Neeraj was positive, saying "I feel really good that I achieved automatic qualification in first round. Tomorrow is the main day. This is the main competition (of the year). I feel good (coming into World Championships). I crossed 90m this year and am working on my technique (with coach Jan Zelezny). I just need to stay healthy and focussed for final. I am ready."

Asked about not competing for nearly two months before the Diamond League Finals on August 28, he said, "I did my training because I did not train enough and I feel like okay I need some training. I did not feel okay I am ready for competition. That is why I took some time and I trained for the DL (Finals)."

Here is the start-list for the men's javelin final at the 2025 World Athletics Championship, which begins at 3:53 PM IST.

Anderson Peters (Grenada, 89.53m) Julian Weber (Germany, 87.21m) Julius Yego (Kenya, 85.96m) Dawid Wegner (Poland, 85.67m) Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan, 85.28m) Neeraj Chopra (India, 84.85m) Curtis Thompson (USA, 84.72m) Jakub Vadlejch (Czechia, 84.11m) Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad & Tobago, 83.93m) Sachin Yadav (India, 83.67m) Cameron McEntyre (Australia, 83.03m) Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka, 82.80m)

You can follow all the action in our live blog, below: