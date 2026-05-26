Records smashed, a javelin reality check, AFI needs to do better: 2026 Federation Cup in review

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A sensational Federation Cup athletics meet concluded in Ranchi on Monday, capturing public imagination like few domestic events before have. We're here to bring you the main talking points:

The 100m showdown

Two days, three national records (NR), a glass ceiling smashed. The 100m is usually the showpiece event of any athletics meet, but India had never seen a 100m competition like this.

Gurindervir Singh ran 10.17s to reclaim his NR from Animesh Kujur in the first 100m semi. Animesh ran 10.15s to take it right before Gurindervir upped the ante, and then some, in the final, winning it in 10.09s. The roar he let out said it all -- he is now the first Indian to dip below 10.1s.

Coming just a little more than a year after he became the first Indian to run a 10.2 flat (it took a decade for the NR to move from 10.30 to 10.20)... it's hard not to get excited.

400m below 45

Just a while later, India's fastest ever 400m runner Vishal TK decided one glass ceiling a day wasn't enough... and became the first Indian to dip below 45s in the nation's favourite track event.

Considering the pedigree that has come before him, Vishal has done exceptionally well to take the Indian quarter-mile NR up a notch.

Scaling Mt. 8000

Tejaswin Shankar. AP Photo/Vincent Thian

Few believed it could ever be done by an Indian, but as he stood (exhausted) at the start of the decathlon 1500m, Tejaswin Shankar knew it was within touching distance.

One stunning 1500m personal best later, he had hit 8057. The first Indian to scale Mt 8000 in track and field's toughest discipline. The best part... he ain't done yet.

5.45m x 2

Dev Meena. AFI

They started jumping around the start of the evening session of day 3... and then just kept on jumping. By the end, Dev Meena and Kulwant Yadav broke the NR three times as they both vaulted to a height of 5.45m, dragging Indian pole vault to a place it's never gone before.

Dev won on countback, but as the two MP Academy athletes embraced each other at the end, it was evident that the more this goes on, the more Indian athletics wins.

Special mention: Ancy Sojan

Ancy Sojan Edappilly. WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

Battling hormonal issues and immense self-doubt, Ancy Sojan rocked up to the 2026 Fed Cup and walked out with gold and a personal best leap of 6.75m.

That's a Federation Cup record, and the third furthest jump an Indian woman has ever recorded.

In the form of her life, she now looks to tackle the big events coming up while also declaring that a 6.84m leap (which would break Anju Bobby George's long standing NR) is coming up.

Javelin disappointment

Sachin Yadav. Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images

This was supposed to be the event in which the federation would struggle to cut names -- a few were expected to make the qualifying cutoff for the CWG, but no one did.

Only three throwers crossed 80m, World Championships fourth place finisher Sachin Yadav finished with 79.07m and Shivam Lokhare won it with a best of 81.71m.

These numbers would have been acceptable, even welcome, in a pre-Neeraj Chopra world but it no longer is. India's javelin throwers are learning what Neeraj has taken as a way of life: that as expectations grow, so does the pressure -- and they didn't deal with that well this tournament.

When will we put the athletes first?

Minutes after Dev and Kuldeep had their epic pole vault battle, reporters present at the venue captured a sight that underlines just what these athletes go through -- as the duo struggled to convince a local auto-rickshaw to carry their poles along with them back to the hotel from the stadium. This is a logistical nightmare that every pole vaulter in the country faces (Dev himself has had his poles and him disembarked from trains to and from competitions) and something that the Federation should surely step in to provide logistical assistance with.

Meanwhile, familiar problems plagued the organisers in Ranchi. The floodlights failed as Tejaswin was competing in the high jump portion of the decathlon (see his own video below) while equipment issues with the decathlon pole vault meant that the already super-strained decathletes spent an inexorable time in the blazing Ranchi sun trying to finish that event.

No look high jump ������ pic.twitter.com/UihMpW3mVy - Tejaswin Shankar (TJ) (@TejaswinShankar) May 24, 2026

As the athletes continue to push themselves, and with them Indian athletics, to heights we've never experience before... surely it's time those in charge do what they are supposed to do too -- and put the athletes first, a priority above all else.