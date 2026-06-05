Watch out Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem, Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage is coming for the crown

Open Extended Reactions

92.97m: Arshad Nadeem (Aug 2024)

92.62m: Rumesh Pathirage (Jun 2026)

91.36m: Chao-Tsun Cheng (Aug 2017)

90.23m: Neeraj Chopra (Aug 2024)

On a balmy Roman evening, Thursday, Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage raced across the field in the 2026 Rome Diamond League and hurled his javelin 92.62m. Along with it, he propelled himself into the world elite: the second best Asian throw of all time, eighth all-time in terms of personal bests (for context, Arshad Nadeem is sixth, and Neeraj Chopra is 26th) across competitors, the 21st best throw in the modern era of javelin (Nadeem's best is 17th, Neeraj's is 116th).

Asian, and by extension world, javelin has a new superstar in the making, and it's a 23-year-old fast-bowler turned track and field athlete from Kalutara (~43km south of Colombo).

Now look back at that list above, the four furthest marks an Asian has ever hit in the javelin. Cheng's 91.36m was an outlier (both at the time, and in his personal career), but numbers one and four have been at it for quite some time now. Between them they have owned the last half-decade of world javelin: Neeraj has Olympic gold and silver (+World Championship gold and silver, Asiad gold x 2, CWG gold) while Nadeem has Olympic gold (+World Championships silver, Asiad bronze, CWG gold). The previously European-centric world of javelin was wrestled to the Indian sub-continent by these two remarkable athletes... but now their duopoly is under serious threat; and the danger is coming from the subcontinent itself.

Rumesh Pathirage is now second on the all-time Asian javelin list. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Pathirage's progression over the past few years has been remarkable, and mirrors Nadeem's steep ascent into the elite. Where Neeraj was elite from the get-go, crossing the 80m mark aged 18 and hitting a then youth world record of 86.48m at the U-20 World Championships aged 19, Nadeem and Pathirage took their time (relatively).

Nadeem, for instance, didn't even qualify for the U-20 Worlds Neeraj won (Anderson Peters won bronze in that event in 2016, incidentally) while in his U-20 Worlds appearance in 2022, Pathirage finished 7th, hitting only 69.98m in the final. Nadeem first hit 80m in 2018, aged 21 and has since progressed rapidly; Pathirage first hit 80m in 2024 (directly flying to 85.45m from a previous best of 76.45m), aged 21 and we know where he is now, just two years later.

The similarities run deeper: in his early competition days Nadeem needed crowdfunding to participate in tournaments and had to make use of very limited facilities. Pathirage, meanwhile, had to manage training largely with his Sri Lanka Air Force salary and one synthetic track in the country before he burst out in 2025. In fact, that first 80m+ throw the year before came with a borrowed javelin (an 85.45m throw that even he didn't see coming), and it's only after that that he's been able to train with Nordic Valhalla javelins of his own.

In style, though, Pathirage is more Neeraj than Nadeem, more a coiled spring exploding at the line than brute upper body strength. Once a seriously quick young fast bowler (he clocked 134kmph in a nation-wide talent hunt in 2019, second fastest in the U18 category behind Sri Lanka and SRH star Eshan Malinga), there's a natural rhythm to his run up in the javelin. His is an action that makes this whole javelin schtick look effortless, as he seems to flow more than sprint from start to that explosive finish.

Julius Yego, Neeraj Chopra and Rumesh Pathirage at the 2025 Neeraj Chopra Classic. Shruti Sadbhav / ESPN

An admirer of both Neeraj and Nadeem, Pathirage has always been keen to emulate the former's consistency. Early this year, he's already showing it. Four of his five best throws have come in 2026, and over the past three odd months, he's been sensational: he hit 89.28m in April, 89.37 in March and now this monster 92.62m.

Pathirage, however, stands out from the other two is that he hit the 90m mark this early in his career. Nadeem was 25 when he hit 90.18m in the 2022 Commonwealth Games; Neeraj only did it last year, aged 28. And if that's any indication, it looks like he's combining Neeraj's consistency with Nadeem's propensity for the spectacular long throw. And that is what makes him so dangerous from their perspective.

After winning in Rome, he said, "It's a little less than the Asian record, by 30 odd cm [35cm]. I will try my best in Ostrava [Golden Spike] and the Doha Diamond League [to break the Asian record]," underlining what he had already shown on the field: as much as he looks up to Neeraj and Nadeem, he's coming for their crown. Watch out, champs.