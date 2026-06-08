Keely Hodgkinson denied in Diamond League 800m

Open Extended Reactions

Keely Hodgkinson was beaten by Audrey Werro. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Keely Hodgkinson had to settle for second place behind Switzerland's Audrey Werro in the 800 metres at the Diamond League in Stockholm.

After Hodgkinson finished seventh in the 400m in Rome on Thursday, the Olympic champion was back in her favoured heat but was stunned by Werro, who finished first in one minute 53.98 seconds -- the third fastest women's 800m ever and quickest in 2026.

Hodgkinson and Werro raced away from the field in Stockholm, but the British athlete was unable to keep the pace with her Swiss rival despite a personal best time of 1:54.33.

"Massive respect to Audrey. That was incredible racing from her and she helped me to run faster," Hodgkinson said.

"I was glad of her pushing me throughout the race and then fighting me to the line, but I won't let that happen again. I wasn't expecting that from her and I thought she'd come back to me at the end, but such a surprise is good for me and for each other.

"She's getting the best out of me and I still believe in myself - the world record is still my goal in London next month. I still believe I can do it."

There were other shocks in Stockholm with pole vault champion Armand Duplantis suffering a shock loss to Kurtis Marschall after he failed to clear 6.05m.

Duplantis said: "I felt a bit unfocused today and I really did not want to lose here in front of my family and fans. I have not lost in what three years? But hats off to Kurtis today who beat me fair and square and I have no excuses."

Earlier in the day there was a personal best for British runner Amy Hunt in the 200m, but she finished second behind world champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.