Neeraj Chopra LIVE at Doha Diamond League; Updates, results, commentary from javelin throw event

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Neeraj Chopra is all set to return to action after a long injury layoff at the Doha Diamond League on Friday.

He will face a stiff competition from a top-class field, which would include rising Sri Lankan star Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, who surpassed the 90m mark a few days ago.

Neeraj, on the other hand, has been recuperating from a back injury which has prevented him from competing since the World Championships in September last year. He had finished eighth in that event with a below-par throw of 84.03m, but he will be hoping to hit his stride straightaway at the Qatar Sports Club.

Doha has been his happy hunting ground. It was here that the two-time Olympic medallist breached the coveted 90m mark in May last year. He had recorded 90.23m to finish second behind Julian Weber (91.06m) of Germany.

Neeraj will be up against Pathirage, who has been in the form of his life this season. The 24-year-old Sri Lankan is the current season leader with his stunning 92.62m throw at the Rome leg of Diamond League on June 4, becoming only the fourth Asian and 28th overall to breach the coveted 90m mark.

He has had two more 89m-plus throws this season.

Others in the field in Doha are reigning world champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, World Championships bronze-medallist Curtis Thompson of the USA, Julius Yego of Kenya, Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia, Mohamed Huseein Ahmed Sameh of Egypt and Artur Felfner.

Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem pulled out after his participation in Doha DL was announced on June 12.

Neeraj's javelin event will start around 11:15 p.m. on Friday.

You can follow all the action from the men's javelin throw event on our live blog, below: