Keely Hodgkinson in tears after pulling out of 400m final at UK Championships

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Keely Hodgkinson was in tears after pulling out of the 400 metres final at the UK Athletics Championships in Birmingham but explained she made the call to avoid taking any risks.

The Olympic 800m champion, who has made no secret of her ambitions to break athletics' longest-standing world record this summer, was out on track for her pre-race warm-up at the Alexander Stadium before walking off and was visibly emotional after stepping away from her lane.

Sources inside the 24-year-old's camp told the PA news agency that Hodgkinson was not injured but felt tightness and the withdrawal was precautionary, echoing the announcement over the stadium Tannoy.

Hodgkinson said: "I wasn't feeling 100 per cent standing on the start line, so I made the tough decision to step away and not race.

"I didn't want to risk anything this summer."

Keely Hodgkinson was in tears as she retired from the race. Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

Hodgkinson's training partner Georgia Hunter Bell won the women's 800m final in a championship-record one minute, 55.93 seconds.

She faced the press having not spoken to the Olympic champion following her withdrawal, but offered: "I'm not sure what's up, because she was warming up really well. We were warming up together, and she was looking amazing.

"I'll go chat with her and see. I think, obviously, she knows she's in really good shape. She's done 51 low a few times now for the four, so I guess maybe if it was... I don't know what's up, but I'll go see."

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Hodgkinson was laid off for 376 days with injury before returning last August to set a world-leading 800m time, then claimed bronze at the 2025 world championships in Tokyo having raced just twice that season before travelling to Japan.

It was a year she later described as a "sh--tshow", so her reluctance to risk anything after announcing it was her goal to break the nearly 43-year-old record, set by Jarmila Kratochvilova, next month in London is understandable, particularly after Swiss rival Audrey Werro went third on the all-time list earlier this month.

The 400m, Hodgkinson insisted on Saturday, was "just a bit of fun."