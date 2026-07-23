David Beckham, Ronaldo represent India at Commonwealth Games

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David Beckham Elkatohchoongo will be in action for India. Getty

Athletes with familiar names will represent India at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Ronaldo Laitonjam Singh were named after football legends but are creating their own sporting history as cyclists.

Beckham competed at the 2022 Commonwealths in London -- the birthplace of the footballer he was named after -- but crashed out of the men's Keirin.

"My [uncle] is a big fan of David Beckham's," the cyclist, 23, told Times of India in 2020.

"I have never seen a mad fan like him. In 2002 they celebrated and danced all night when Beckham scored the goal [against Argentina at the World Cup] and took his team to a win.

"I was born in 2003 and he fought with my mother and my [grandfather] to give me the name 'David Beckham.' That's how I got the name."

He added: "I want to be known as cyclist David Beckham. He is world famous because of his football skills. I can also make my name in the cycling arena."

Ronaldo, 24, is named after Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho rather than Ronaldo or Cristiano Ronaldo.

A day before he was born, Ronaldinho lobbed David Seaman as Brazil beat England at the 2002 World Cup.

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His father made a bet that Ronaldinho's free-kick would go in and, the story goes, as the ball found the back of the net, his phone rang to inform him that his wife was going into labour.

"Just as the ball went in the goal, I must have started making an appearance," the cyclist told The Hindu.

"I think my dad won some money that day. That's probably why I got that name. He felt I was very lucky for him."

Ronaldo will be in the men's 1000m time trial and Beckham will be in men's Keirin at the Commonwealth Games.