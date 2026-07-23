Northern Ireland boxers turn down Love Island opportunity for Commonwealth Games

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Two members of Northern Ireland's 12-strong Commonwealth Games boxing team have opted to prioritise hooks over hook-ups after being invited to interview for the hit ITV reality show Love Island.

Jon McConnell and Kaci Rock egged each other on through the initial audition stages but the lure of chasing gold medals in Glasgow forced them to turn down the offer from the programme's producers.

"I used to spend a lot of time watching Love Island with the team," admitted 23-year-old McConnell, who fights out of the famous Holy Trinity club in Belfast.

"It was never really my idea at first, but Kaci mentioned it and said she'd put my name forward as well. I got through a few stages of the process but then I got selected for the Commonwealth Games."

Club-mate Rock is the daughter of famous Dublin fighter Jim Rock, nicknamed the 'Pink Panther', who is the only man to hold Irish titles across four weights. She has frequently spoken of her desire to challenge stereotypes about women in boxing.

"Me and Jon have been friends for years and I joked about going on it one day," laughed Rock. "The two of us got to the same point but then we said, oh God, it's too soon. I'd rather make my name in sport than anything else."

Rock may be adamant that she will not be repeating the process any time soon, but McConnell will be ready to bring a bit of extra bling to the villa should the producers wish to keep open his opportunity.

"If they want to give me a call after I've won a gold medal, they're welcome," said McConnell, who will be competing at 70kg. "Maybe I'll be standing on the podium with my medal around my neck and they can reach out to me then."