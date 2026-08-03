European Athletics Championships 2026 in Birmingham: Day-by-day event schedule, how to watch in UK, dates, top athletes

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For the first time ever, the European Athletics Championships are taking place in the UK. Some of the continent's best athletes are heading to Birmingham -- the home of UK athletics -- for what promises to be a thrilling week of action.

Events will take place at Alexandra Stadium -- which previously hosted much of the 2022 Commonwealth Games -- and is the largest athletics stadium in the UK.

From hammer throw and long jump to pole vault and shot put, a wide range of athletics will be on display in the UK's second city.

A number of international stars will be present, including Swedish pole vault world record holder Mondo Duplantis and reigning 800m Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson.

When are the European Athletics Championships?

The European Athletics Championships 2026 will run from Aug. 10 until Aug. 16.

How to watch the European Athletics Championships in the UK:

The European Athletics Championships will be broadcast live on the BBC. The action will be shown across BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer. Coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. BST on Aug. 10, on BBC Two.

What is the European Athletics Championships event schedule?

Monday, Aug. 10 -- Opening day

10:35 a.m. -- Women's shot put

10:40 a.m. -- Men's hammer throw

10:45 a.m. -- Men's 800m

11:25 a.m. -- Women's 100m

11:30 a.m. -- Men's long jump

11:55 a.m. -- Men's 400m

12:20 a.m. -- Men's hammer throw

12:35a.m. -- Women's 400m hurdles

12:40 a.m. -- Men's shot put

7:03 p.m. -- Women's shot put

7:10 p.m. -- Women's hammer throw

7:35 p.m. -- Women's 100m hurdles

7:55 p.m. -- Women's triple jump

8:10 p.m. -- Women's 100m

8:33 p.m. -- Men's shot put FINAL

8:38 p.m. -- Women's hammer throw

8:40 p.m. -- Men's 5000m FINAL

9:00 p.m. -- Women's 3000m steeplechase

9:40 p.m. -- Mixed 4x400m relay FINAL

9:50 p.m. -- Women's 100m FINAL

Tuesday, Aug. 11

10:33 a.m. -- Men's high jump

10:35 a.m. -- Men's discus throw

10:45 a.m. -- Women's 400m hurdles

11:15 a.m. -- Men's 100m

11:40 a.m. -- Men's 110m hurdles

12:00 p.m. -- Men's discus throw

12:05 p.m. -- Women's 800m

12:40 p.m. -- Men's 400m hurdles

7:05 p.m. -- Women's pole vault

7:10 p.m. -- Men's hammer throw FINAL

7:25 p.m. -- Women's 5000m FINAL

7:55 p.m. -- Women's 100m hurdles

8:16 p.m. -- Men's long jump FINAL

8:32 p.m. -- Men's 100m

9:00 p.m. -- Men's 400m

9:30 p.m. -- Women;s 100m hurdles FINAL

9:47 p.m. -- Men's 100m FINAL

Wednesday, Aug. 12

10:35 a.m. -- Men's decathlon 100m

10:40 a.m. -- Women's discus throw

11:05 a.m. -- Women's 400m

11:20 a.m. -- Men's decathlon long jump

11:40 a.m. -- Women's 200m

12:00 p.m. -- Women's discus throw

12:20 p.m. -- Men's 800m

12:40 p.m. -- Men's decathlon shot put

12:55 p.m. -- Men's 400m hurdles

7:05 p.m. -- Men's decathlon high jump

7:45 p.m. -- Women's hammer throw FINAL

7:55 p.m. -- Men's 110m hurdles

8:20 p.m. -- Women's 200m

8:40 p.m. -- Men's triple jump

8:50 p.m. -- Men's 400m FINAL

9:08 p.m. -- Women's hurdles FINAL

9:22 p.m. -- Men's decathlon 400m

9:47 p.m. -- Men's 110m hurdles FINAL

Thursday, Aug. 13

10:33 a.m. -- Men's decathlon 110m hurdles

10:55 a.m. -- Women's high jump

11:05 a.m. -- Men's 200m

11:20 a.m. -- Men's decathlon discus throw

11:30 a.m. -- Men's 3000m steeplechase

12:10 p.m. -- Women's 800m

12:25 p.m. -- Men's decathlon discus throw

12:45 p.m. -- Women's 400m

1:00 p.m. -- Men's decathlon pole vault

1:35 p.m. -- Men's javelin throw

1:45 p.m. -- Men's decathlon pole vault

2:55 p.m. -- Men's javelin throw

6:35 p.m. -- Men's decathlon javelin throw

7:35 p.m. -- Men's decathlon javelin throw

7:40 p.m. -- Women's triple jump FINAL

7:50 p.m. -- Women's pole vault FINAL

8:05 p.m. -- Men's 200m

8:29 p.m. -- Women's 3000m steeplechase FINAL

8:45 p.m. -- Men's discus throw FINAL

9:10 p.m. -- Men's decathlon 1500m FINAL

9:28 p.m. -- Men's 800m FINAL

9:50 p.m. -- Women's 200m FINAL

Friday, Aug. 14

10:35 a.m. -- Women's heptathlon 100m hurdles

10:40 a.m. -- Women's javelin throw

10:50 a.m. - Men's pole vault

11:05 a.m. -- Men's 4x400m relay

11:25 a.m. -- Women's heptathlon high jump

11:35 a.m. -- Women's 4x400m rela

12:00 p.m. -- Women's javelin throw

12:05 p.m. -- Men's 1500m

7:35 p.m. -- Women's heptathlon shot put

7:45 p.m. -- Women's 10,000m FINAL

8:00 p.m. -- Men's high jump FINAL

8:30 p.m. -- Women's discus throw FINAL

8:40 p.m. -- Men's 400m hurdles FINAL

8:55 p.m. -- Women's heptathlon 200m

9:25 p.m. -- Men's 200m FINAL

9:46 p.m. -- Women's 800m FINAL

Saturday, Aug. 15

07:30 a.m. -- Men's half marathon race walk FINAL, Women's half marathon race walk FINAL, Men's marathon race walk FINAL, Women's marathon race walk FINAL

10:35 a.m. -- Women's heptathlon long jump

11:50 a.m. -- Women's long jump

11:55 a.m. -- Women's heptathlon javelin throw

12:15 p.m. -- Women's 1500m

12:40 p.m. -- Women's 4x100m relay

1:00 p.m. -- Men's 4x100m relay

7:45 p.m. -- Women's heptathlon 800m FINAL

8:01 p.m. -- Men's javelin throw FINAL

8:07 p.m. -- Women's high jump FINAL

8:10 p.m. -- Women's 400m FINAL

8:17 p.m. -- Men's triple jump FINAL

8:25 p.m. -- Men's 10,000m FINAL

9:07 p.m. -- Men's 1500m FINAL

9:33 p.m. -- Men's 4x100m relay FINAL

9:48 p.m. -- Women's 4x100m relay FINAL

Sunday, Aug. 16 -- Final day

07:30 a.m. -- Women's marathon FINAL

08:10 a.m. -- Men's marathon FINAL

7:30 p.m. -- Men's pole vault FINAL

7:55 p.m. -- Women's javelin throw FINAL

8:05 p.m. -- Women's long jump FINAL

8:35 p.m. -- Mixed 4x100m relay FINAL

8:50 p.m. -- Men's 3000m steeplechase FINAL

9:13 p.m. -- Women's 1500m FINAL

9:33 p.m. -- Women's 4x400m relay FINAL

9:48 p.m. -- Men's 4x400m relay FINAL

Star athletes to watch out for:

Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith will be one of Team GB's big hopes at the European Athletics Championships. Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

A number of big names will be competing at the European Athletics Championships, including Olympic and world champions.

Among the stars are Team GB sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, middle-distance runner Keely Hodgkinson, Swedish pole vault hero Mondo Duplantis, and Femke Bol of the Netherlands.

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen hasn't yet raced at all in 2026, following surgery on his Achilles tendon in January, but his spokesperson has confirmed he will be running at the European Athletics Championships.

Other UK hopefuls include Matthew Hudson-Smith -- a local hero for whom one of the stands at the Alexandra Stadium is named after -- marathon runner Ellis Cross, long jumper Jazmin Sawyer and high jumper Joel Clarke-Khan.

Middle and long-distance runner Nadia Battocletti and long jumper Mattia Furlani of Italy are also notable names who will be appearing at the competition.

Sweden's Mondo Duplantis is the pole vault world record holder. Valery HACHE / AFP via Getty Images

Why is Birmingham hosting the European Athletics Championships?

The second biggest city in the UK is also home to the biggest athletics stadium in the UK and is considered the home of UK athletics.

The Alexandra Stadium underwent a major renovation before hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2022 and is an ideal venue for an athletics competition of this size.