How to watch the 2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix on ESPN

The 2023 Formula One racing season is in full swing, with expanded viewing options for American F1 fans across a variety of platforms. After Max Verstappen extended his winning streak in Spain, the action is heading to Montreal.

When is the Canadian Grand Prix? How can I watch?

The Canadian Grand Prix will air live at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 18, on ESPN and ABC, and stream on ESPN+ and the ESPN App. A brand new altcast, featuring F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo and actor Will Arnett, will be simulcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+ beginning at 1:55 p.m. ET. ESPN Deportes is the exclusive Spanish-language provider for F1 in the US.

What other races can I catch on ESPN this year?

ESPN platforms will air all 23 races in the championship, with 18 of the 23 airing on ABC or ESPN. The other five will air on ESPN2. Click here for the full 2023 F1 schedule on ESPN platforms.

What new elements can I expect throughout the rest of the 2023 F1 season?

Thirteen races will air on ESPN, which is the most ever. For the first time in history, the F1 season will include three races in the U.S., with the inaugural Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix running in November.

How can I access more F1 coverage from ESPN?

ESPN's F1 coverage includes a dedicated site that reports on the championship year-round, with reporters on site at every race. ESPN's F1 reporters contribute to the video podcast program "Unlapped," which appears year-round on the ESPN YouTube channel. Also connected with the ESPN.com/F1 website are social handles @ESPNF1 on Twitter, @ESPNF1 on Instagram and ESPNF1 on Facebook. To stream races, interviews, and more, check out the ESPN F1 video hub page.