How to watch the 2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix on ESPN

The 2023 Formula One racing season is reaching its final leg of events, with expanded viewing options for American F1 fans across a variety of platforms. After Max Verstappen emerged victorious at the Mexico City Grand Prix, the action heads to São Paulo, Brazil at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace.

When is the Brazilian Grand Prix? How can I watch?

The Brazilian Grand Prix will stream on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday. Prerace coverage starts at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+. The Spanish telecast starts at 11 a.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

What other races can I catch on ESPN this year?

ESPN platforms will air all 23 races in the championship, with 18 on ABC or ESPN. The other five will air on ESPN2. Check out the full 2023 F1 schedule on ESPN platforms for more information.

What new elements can I expect throughout the rest of the 2023 F1 season?

Thirteen races will air on ESPN, which is the most ever. For the first time, the F1 season will include three races in the U.S., with the inaugural Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix running in November.

How can I access more F1 coverage from ESPN?

ESPN's F1 coverage also includes a dedicated site that reports on the championship all year, with reporters on-site at every race. ESPN's F1 reporters also contribute to the video podcast program "Unlapped," which appears year-round on the ESPN YouTube channel. Also connected with the ESPN/F1 website are social handles @ESPNF1 on X, @ESPNF1 on Instagram and ESPNF1 on Facebook. To stream races, interviews and more, check out the ESPN F1 video hub page.