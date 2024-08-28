How to watch 2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Don't look now, but here comes Lando Norris. With a comfortable 22-second win last week in the Dutch Grand Prix, Norris cut Max Verstappen's lead in the 2024 Formula One drivers' championship standings from 78 points to 70 with nine races to go. Norris looks to continue to chip away and catch the three-time defending champion as the F1 calendar speeds on to Monza, Italy, for the Italian Grand Prix. Verstappen won each of the past two Italian Grand Prix races. His victory last season in Monza marked a record 10th straight F1 win for the 26-year-old native of Hasselt, Belgium.

Here are key facts about the 2024 Italian Grand Prix.

How can fans watch the Italian Grand Prix?

(all times Eastern)

Friday

Practice 1 -- 7:25 a.m. on ESPNU

Practice 2 -- 10:55 a.m. on ESPNU

Saturday

Practice 3 -- 6:25 a.m. on ESPN2

Qualifying -- 9:55 a.m. on ESPN2

Sunday

Race -- 8:55 a.m. on ESPN/ESPN+

Fans can catch all the action in the F1 streaming hub.

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

Sept. 15 -- Azerbaijan Grand Prix -- Baku

Sept. 22 -- Singapore Grand Prix -- Singapore

Oct. 20 -- U.S. Grand Prix -- Austin, Texas

Oct. 27 -- Mexican Grand Prix -- Mexico City

Nov. 3 -- Sao Paulo Grand Prix -- Sao Paulo

Nov. 23 -- Las Vegas Grand Prix -- Las Vegas

Dec. 1 -- Qatar Grand Prix -- Losail

Dec. 8 -- Abu Dhabi Grand Prix -- Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Where can fans find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN Formula One page for the latest news, analysis, the "Unlapped" podcast and more.