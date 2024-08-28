How to watch 2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix on ESPN

Don't look now, but here comes Lando Norris. With a comfortable 22-second win last week in the Dutch Grand Prix, Norris cut Max Verstappen's lead in the 2024 Formula One drivers' championship standings from 78 points to 70 with nine races to go. Norris looks to continue to chip away and catch the three-time defending champion as the F1 calendar speeds on to Monza, Italy, for the Italian Grand Prix. Verstappen won each of the past two Italian Grand Prix races. His victory last season in Monza marked a record 10th straight F1 win for the 26-year-old native of Hasselt, Belgium.
Here are key facts about the 2024 Italian Grand Prix.
How can fans watch the Italian Grand Prix?
(all times Eastern)
Friday
Practice 1 -- 7:25 a.m. on ESPNU
Practice 2 -- 10:55 a.m. on ESPNU
Saturday
Practice 3 -- 6:25 a.m. on ESPN2
Qualifying -- 9:55 a.m. on ESPN2
Sunday
Race -- 8:55 a.m. on ESPN/ESPN+
Fans can catch all the action in the F1 streaming hub.
What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?
Sept. 15 -- Azerbaijan Grand Prix -- Baku
Sept. 22 -- Singapore Grand Prix -- Singapore
Oct. 20 -- U.S. Grand Prix -- Austin, Texas
Oct. 27 -- Mexican Grand Prix -- Mexico City
Nov. 3 -- Sao Paulo Grand Prix -- Sao Paulo
Nov. 23 -- Las Vegas Grand Prix -- Las Vegas
Dec. 1 -- Qatar Grand Prix -- Losail
Dec. 8 -- Abu Dhabi Grand Prix -- Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Where can fans find more F1 coverage from ESPN?
Check out the ESPN Formula One page for the latest news, analysis, the "Unlapped" podcast and more.