Official killed responding to crash at World of Outlaws event

An official was killed and another seriously injured after two emergency vehicles collided during a World of Outlaws event in Texas on Saturday night.

World of Outlaws, an American national touring dirt track racing series, said the officials had been responding to an incident at Kennedale Speedway Park when their vehicles crashed.

"There is an ongoing investigation of the incident. The remainder of the event was postponed," the series said in a statement. "Everybody in the racing community, and those affected, appreciates your thoughts and prayers."

According to multiple reports, sprint car driver Marcus Thomas had flipped his vehicle ahead of a last chance showdown and that the two emergency vehicles collided in the infield as they prepared to assist.

Neither official was identified by the series.