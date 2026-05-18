IndyCar penalizes two cars for making unapproved changes

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INDIANAPOLIS -- IndyCar penalized drivers Caio Collet and Jack Harvey for making unapproved changes to their cars for Sunday's Indianapolis 500 qualifying, sending them to the final two starting spots on the 33-car grid in next weekend's race.

Post-qualifying technical inspection revealed the rules violations, IndyCar said in a statement. The teams can appeal.

Collet, a rookie with A.J. Foyt Enterprises, and Harvey, who is running his only race of the season with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, also will forfeit their pit positions. In addition, Collet will lose three points he accumulated by making the 12-car pole shootout, won by defending Indy winner and four-time series champion Alex Palou.

Scott Dixon, the 2008 race winner, and Rinus Veekay of the Netherlands also add the disputed points to their totals and they will gain one starting spot. Dixon will now start 10th with Veekay 11th.

IndyCar said both the cars driven by Collett and Harvey both made unapproved changes to their Dallara-supplied energy management systems and used unapproved hardware to mount the EMS covers. Series rules require all teams to use equipment precisely as it is supplied.

As a result, the four-lap qualifying attempts by Collet and Harvey will disallowed and both teams will be unable to select their pit boxes until everyone else has a chance to adjust to the penalties.

Harvey, a longtime driver, normally works on Fox Sports' race telecasts.