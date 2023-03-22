Lakshya Sen's poor run of form continued as he made a first round exit at the Swiss Open while compatriots PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Mithun Manjunath and the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty progressed to the next round of the BWF World Tour Super 300 event in Basel on Wednesday.

Prannoy played a solid match to beat last week's All England Open finalist Shi Yu Qi of China 21-17, 19-21, 21-17. Srikanth had to dig deep to get the better of China's Weng Hong Yang 21-16, 15-21, 21-18 to set up a second round clash against Hong Kong's Cheuk Yiu Lee, who dashed the hopes of world No 12 Sen. PV Sindhu also defeated Jenjira Stadelmann of Switzerland with ease, triumphing in straight games by a 21-9 21-16 scoreline.

The eighth seeded Sen looked off colour for most of the match, losing 18-21, 11-21 to bow out of the men's singles competition. He has already dropped to 25 in the world rankings after an indifferent start to the year, when he was defending big points at the India Open and All England Championship.

In doubles, second seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty started strong, beating Malaysians Xin Yuan Boon and Tien Ci Wong 21-15, 21-18 to get to the second round.

Earlier, Mithun Manjunatn, who was promoted from reserves, registered a straight-game 21-8 21-17 win over Joran Kweekel. He will next face qualifier Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei, who stunned seventh seed Jun Peng Zhao 21-12, 21-13.

The women's doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara Sunil also lost out in the opening round, losing 12-21 14-21 against Japan's Sayaka Hobara and Yui Suizu.

On Tuesday, All England semi-finalists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand went down 14-21, 14-21 after drawing second seeds Apriyani Rahayu-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti in the opening round. The men's doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun went down in three games to Akira Koga and Taichi Saito, losing 17-21, 21-18, 21-11.