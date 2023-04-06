India's Priyanshu Rajawat notched up a stunning straight-game win over top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan to progress to the men's singles quarterfinals of the Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament on Thursday.

World number 58 Rajawat showed immaculate skills and tactical acumen en route a 21-8, 21-16 win over world number 12 Nishimoto, who had claimed the Madrid Spain Masters title on last Sunday.

Rajawat, who was part of India's Thomas Cup winning team, came out all guns blazing, taking a 10-0 lead in the opening game as Nishimoto found the going tough despite all his efforts, which saw him grab just eight points.

After the change of sides, the Japanese managed to move to a 6-2 advantage, but Rajawat soon clawed back at 10-10.

Priyanshu Rajawat gets the better of top seed Kenta Nishimoto in straight games 21-8, 21-16 in R16 to enter quarterfinals at Orleans Masters 2023.

Nishimoto took a one-point cushion to go into the mid-game break but a burst of six points helped Rajawat eke out a 16-11 lead.

The Japanese once again led a fightback, but Rajawat managed to keep his nose ahead.

In another men's singles match, Mithun Manjunath lost to Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei 15-21, 19-21 in the round of 16.

In women's singles, Tanya Hemanth also suffered an 8-21, 17-21 defeat to Natsuki Nidaira of Japan in round of 16.

The mixed doubles pair of Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto went down fighting against seventh-seeded Malaysian duo of Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei 23-21, 17-21, 21-23 in the pre-quarterfinals.