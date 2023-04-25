Sindhu, Prannoy, Lakhsya look to regain form at Badminton Asia Championships

After a brief break, India's top badminton stars such as PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Satwik-Chirag will be back in action at the individual Badminton Asia Championships starting on April 25 in Dubai.

The Badminton Asia Championships mixed team championships had been held in February, where India won bronze after commendable doubles performance. The individual edition will be crucial as it comes right before the 2024 Olympic qualification cycle and the Sudirman Cup (world team championships) beginning in May.

The BWF Tour took a small break after the European leg in March, which saw mixed results from the Indian contingent. Now, after three to four weeks away from the tour, the Indians will hope to start refreshed, regrouping after injury setbacks and early exits.

PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty are the seeded Indians at the event.

Here's a look at the Indian challenge for the Badminton Asia Championships:

Men's singles

Lakshya Sen vs Loh Kean Yew

HS Prannoy vs Pyae Naing

Kidambi Srikanth vs Adnan Ebrahim

Sen, unseeded after an indifferent start to the season saw his ranking drop to 24, starts against former world champion and seventh seed, Loh Kean Yew of Singapore. Sen leads their head-to-head 4-2 and is coming off a breather he took to take care of his mental and physical health. It will be interesting to see which version of Sen shows up in Dubai. The other big names in his quarter are top seed Jonatan Christie, Shi Yu Qi and Ng Tze Yong.

Lakshya Sen in action at the England Badminton Championships Shi Tang/Getty Images

Eight seed Prannoy starts against Myanmar's Pyae Naing, who he will be playing for the first time. If the seedings hold, he faces a quarterfinal against third see Lee Zii Jia- after a potential second round against Indonesian Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo.

Kidambi Srikanth also has an easy start against Bahrain's Adnan Ebrahim with a potential second round match against Japanese fourth seed Kodai Naraoka.

Women's singles

PV Sindhu vs Wen Chi Shu

Saina Nehwal vs Qualifier

Malvika Bansod vs Akane Yamaguchi

Aakarshi Kashyap vs Ratchanok Intanon

All eyes will be on Sindhu in the women's singles after she showed sparks of resurgence on her comeback from injury, when she reached the final of the Madrid Masters. Although she lost the final, looked while away from the physical peak before her injury layoff and is without a foreign coach, the three-week break would have helped her regroup. The eighth seed starts against world No 17 Wen Chi Hsu, in what is their first meeting and could play Han Yue in the second round. However, her toughest test will be the potential quarter-final against second seed An Se Young who she is yet to beat in five meetings.

The toughest opener, though, awaits Malvika Bansod who will take on top seed and reigning world champion Akane Yamaguchi, who has beaten her the only time they have played before.

Aakarshi Kashyap also starts against a big gun in seventh seed Ratchanok Intanon while Saina Nehwal will take on a qualifier in her opener with a potential second round against potential second round clash against He Bing Jiao.

Men's Doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Tan Kiang Meng and Tan Wee Kiong

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila vs Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi

Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi

Sat-Chi won their first BWF World Tour of the year at the Swiss Open last month but had to withdraw mid-match at the Madrid Masters after Satwik picked up another injury this year, so their form remains uncertain. The sixth seeds will start against Tan Kian Meng and Tan Wee Kiong of Malaysia, whom they have not played before. Their big challenge will be against third seeds "Daddies' Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan, who are they drawn to meet in the quarterfinals.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (R) and Chirag Shetty (L) of India. Shi Tang/Getty Images

Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala will start against formidable fourth seeds Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in what is their first meeting. MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila take on eighth seeds Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, who they have a 0-3 record against.

Women's Doubles

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand vs Tria Mayasari and Ribka Sugiarto

Ashwini Bhat and Shika Gautam vs Trias Puspitasari and Allessya Rose

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who were one of the standout performers at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships with an unbeaten run, will look to continue that form in Dubai again. They start against Tria Mayasari and Ribka Sugiarto, who they lost to the one time the pairs played before. A win will likely pit them against sixth seeds Jeong Na Eun and Kim Hye Jeong.

Ashwini Bhat and Shika Gautam will take on Trias Puspitasari and Allessya Rose in what is their first meeting, with a potential second round against top seeds Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China.

India also has two women's doubles pair in the qualifiers to be played on Tuesday.

Mixed Doubles

No Indian pair has a direct entry in the mixed doubles after the injury to Ishaan Bhatnagar. There are however four Indian pairs in the qualifiers.