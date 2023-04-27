PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy, the only seeded Indians in singles, and the doubles pairs of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Rohan Kapoor-Sikki Reddy reached the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championship on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth and Ashwini Ponappa-B Sumeeth Reddy went down in the second round while Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand gave a walkover.

Sindhu, seeded eighth, put in one her better performances of the year since coming back from a five-month injury layoff. She beat world No 9 Han Yue of China 21-12, 21-15. However, up next will be her biggest challenge since her return - second seed An Se Young, who she is yet to beat in five meetings.

Prannoy, also seeded eighth, had a tighter battle to reach the quarters. Up against Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, he played out a close decider before closing out the match 16-21, 21-5, 18-21. Up next for Prannoy is Japan's unseeded Kanta Tsuneyama, who was the other quarterfinalist in the section that had third see Lee Zii Jia, who lost in the first round. The Indian has a 3-2 head-to-head record against the Japanese player.

Srikanth, the other Indian in men's singles, went down to fourth seed Kodai Naraoka 21-14 20-22 21-9.

In men's doubles, sixth seeds Satwik and Chirag set up a quarterfinal clash against their third seeds and the legendary "Daddies' Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan. They have a 2-3 record against the Indonesian doubles greats. In the pre-quarters, they beat Jin Yong and Na Sung Seung of Korea 21-13, 21-11.

In mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy were through to the quarterfinal after a walkover from South Korean pair of Seung Jae Seo and Ya Jung Chae while Ashwini Ponappa and B Summeth Reddy lost to 21-15, 21-17 to Chinese Taipe's Ko-Chi Chang and Chih Chen Lee. Meanwhile, India's women's doubles pair of Treesa and Gayatri gave a walkover.

Thursday's Round of 16 games were not streamed live after Badminton Asia have announced that they are facing a rights issue. The matches were initially supposed to be streamed on their Facebook and YouTube page.