Already out of the knockout race, India signed off their campaign at the Sudirman Cup with a 4-1 win over Australia in their final Group C tie on Wednesday in Suzhou, China.

Placed in a tough group for this tournament, India had lost 1-4 to Chinese Taipei and 0-5 against Malaysia to crash out of the mixed-team championship.

Following those two disappointments, India also endured a tough start against Australia in this final tie. The mixed doubles pair of Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto lost 21-17 14-21 18-21 against Kenneth Zhe Hooi Choo and Gronya Somerville.

However, it was plain sailing for the Indians from there. HS Prannoy leveled the scores for India with a commanding 21-8 21-8 win over Jack Yu in just 28 minutes, in the men's singles.

In what was an inconsequential tie, India decided to rest PV Sindhu, and instead fielded national champion Anupama Upadhyaya in the women's singles. The youngster didn't disappoint, scoring a 21-16 21-18 win over Tiffany Ho.

Like in the women's singles, India didn't go in with their first choice men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Instead, it was MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, who defeated Ricky Tang and Ryane Wang 21-11 21-12 to hand India an unassailable 3-1 lead in the contest.

Crasto then played her second tie of the match, as she took to the court with Ashwini Ponnappa for the women's doubles, and they finished off the contest in style, beating Kaitlyn Ea and Angela Yu 21-19 21-13 to hand India a 4-1 win, which would be scant consolation after the opening two matches..