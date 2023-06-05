Singapore Open: Tough draw awaits defending champ Sindhu, Malaysia winner Prannoy

Singapore Open, now upgraded to a Super 750 on the BWF World Tour, begins on Tuesday with the luck of the draw going firmly against the big names of Indian badminton.

PV Sindhu is the defending champion, having won her first Super 500 tournament last year, but faces the toughest possible opener for an unseeded player -- current world number 1 Akane Yamaguchi.

HS Prannoy also makes his return, this time as a winner of a BWF World Tour tournament having clinched the Malaysian Masters a week back while Lakshya Sen will look to continue the momentum from his semifinal run last week.

The tournament is the third in the five straight weeks of top-flight action in Asia on the BWF Tour since the start of Olympic qualification cycle in May. The field here is almost at full strength after a more open draw at last week's Thailand Open. Making a deep run here will be tough prospect for Indians given the draw.

Here's a closer look of their draw and chances:

Women's singles

PV Sindhu vs. Akane Yamaguchi

Saina Nehwal vs. Ratchanok Intanon

Akarshi Kahsyap vs. Supanida Katethong

Defending champion Sindhu will have a task on her hands from the get-go, taking on the Yamaguchi. Sindhu has not been the same player since she returned from a five-month injury layoff in January. She reached the semifinal of the Malaysia Masters but lost in the first-round last week to a player she used to dominate, Canada's Michell Li.

She has fallen off the top 10 in the world and is no longer seeded in draws, which explains this opener. Sindhu has a 14-9 head-to-head win ratio against Yamaguchi, but much has changed since she beat her in Thailand last year. If Sindhu can get another win here, it could prove to be a major moment in her injury comeback. A win could mean a rematch against Li in the second round.

Saina Nehwal, who made her comeback last week, faces seventh seed Ratchanok Intanon. Saina also has a positive 12-7 record against the Thai, going back to 2009 but injuries have taken its toll on the Indian and it is sure to be a tough match first up.

Akarshi Kahsyap was promoted from reserves the day before the main draw and she will play Supanida Katethong in what is their first meeting. A win could see her play sixth seed Carolina Marin next.

Men's singles

HS Prannoy vs. Kodai Naraoka

Lakshya Sen vs. Chou Tien Chen

Kidambi Srikanth vs. Kantaphon Wangcharoen

Priyanshu Rajawat vs. Kanta Tsuneyama

Malaysia Masters champion Prannoy, who took the last week off, would be raring to go after finally getting his first BWF World Tour title -- just reward for his consistency over the last couple of years. But he will have to be at his best from the beginning, taking on third seed Kodai Naraoka. He has a 0-3 record against his opponents, with all three losses coming in the last one year.

Prannoy has shown his wherewithal with grueling wins in Malaysia and will be confident of knocking out seeded players again. He faces a potential second round clash against another Japanese in Kanta Tsuneyama or fellow Indian Priyanshu Rajawat, the Orleans Masters winner.

Lakshya, who reached the semis last week in one if his most consistent runs of the season, also faces a seed in the first round -- Chou Tien Chen. He has a 1-2 record against the fifth seed and had beaten him at All England earlier this year. A win could see him take on the winner of Toma Junior Popov and Anders Antonsen. Lakshya has an opportunity to go deep again as this section is without the top seed, injured Viktor Axelsen.

Also in this quarter is Kidambi Srikanth who takes on Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen in his opening round (leads H2H 2-1). A win will see him player Kenta Nishimoto or Chia Hao Lee, who was promoted from reserves. If things go well, there could be an all-Indian quarterfinal on the cards.

Men's doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. How Foo Yeen/Getty Images

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs. Akira Koga and Taichi Saito

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila vs. Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar

All eyes in the doubles will once again be on Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who lost early in the second-round last week at the Thailand Open where there were the top seeds.

They are fifth seeds in Singapore and will be keen on a good run after a slow start to the Olympic qualification cycle. They take on Akira Koga and Taichi Saito in the opener, who they have a 1-0 record against.

A win though, puts them on a collision course with one of their two nemeses pair, who they have never beaten before in 11 meeting and desperately want to -- the Minions. But this might be their best chance to beat the Indonesian doubles superstars as they are unseeded and not as invincible after a long injury layoff earlier this year. If they finally tick this box off, Satwik and Chirag are drawn fourth seed Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in the quarterfinal.

The pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also return after the Sudirman Cup. They start against Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar, in what is their first meeting. A win pits them against top seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the second round.

Women's doubles

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand vs. Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam

The Singapore Open also a marks the comeback of India's top women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand after missing the last two tournaments after the Sudirman Cup.

They start against Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam, who they had beaten in their only meeting earlier this year. A win will see them face eight seeds Baek HaNa and Lee SoHee, who had beaten them at the All England earlier this year.

India will have no representation in mixed doubles.

Singapore Open will be available to watch on BWF's YouTube channel during the first two rounds and later Court 1 will be shown on Jio Cinema.