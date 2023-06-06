It was a mixed day for the Indian contingent at the Singapore Open on Tuesday, as the tough draw caught up with PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Lakshya Sen and Saina Nehwal while Kidambi Srikanth and Priyanshu Rajawat advanced to the second round. The doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila won their opener while Akarshi Kahsyap also went down at the Super 750 tournament.

The big winner of the day was 21-year-old Priyanshu, who beat world No 15 Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan in straight games. Priyanshu, who had won the Orleans Masters earlier this year, played a steady game for him 21-12, 21-15 win. He will next face third seed Kodai Naraoka, who beat Prannoy.

Srikanth beat Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-15, 21-19. He will face Chinese Taipei's Chia Hao Lee, who beat Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in his opening match after being promoted to the main draw from the reserves in Viktor Axelsen's absence.

However, it was a rough day for India's top-ranked singles players, Sindhu and Prannoy.

Defending champion Sindhu, now unseeded after a tough comeback from injury, had to play world number 1 Akane Yamaguchi in the first round itself. She showed sparks of her old self and fought hard but couldn't avoid the 21-18, 19-21, 17-21 loss.

Sindhu won the first game with a solid showing and had a number of chances to clinch it in two against the top seed, but inadvertent errors at the wrong time cost her the second game. In the decider Yamaguchi, who has a losing (9-14) record against the Indian, then didn't allow the lead to slip away for too long and got the battling win in about an hour.

Prannoy, who came into the tournament after claiming his first BWF World title at Malaysia Masters the week before, was to face the third seed first up. He couldn't match the young Naraoka's speed, losing 15-21 19-21 in 56 minutes.

Lakshya, who had reached the semis of the Thailand Open last week, also faced a seeded opponent. He put up a fight against Chou Tien Chen but the fifth seed sealed a 18-21, 21-17, 21-13 win after coming from a game down.

Saina Nehwal lost 13-21, 15-21 to seventh seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand, while Aakarshi Kashyap went down to another Thai Supanida Katethong 21-17, 21-9 in their respective opening match.

The doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, however, made a good start after claiming a 21-16 21-15 win over France's Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar in their opening match. They will play Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the second round after the English pair stunned top seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

India's top doubles pairs - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand - will begin their campaign on Wednesday.

Singapore Open is the third in the five straight weeks of top-flight action in Asia on the BWF Tour since the start of Olympic qualification cycle in May.

Singapore Open will be available to watch on BWF's YouTube channel during the first two rounds and later Court 1 will be shown on Jio Cinema.