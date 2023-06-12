After a disappointing outing at the Singapore Open 750 last week, Indian badminton stars will hope to change their form and fortune at the Indonesia Open starting Tuesday.

The Indonesia Open, the third Super 1000 tournament this year, is the penultimate -- and biggest -- in the five straight weeks of top-flight BWF World Tour action in Asia since the start of Olympic qualification cycle in May.

It has been a mixed start for India, with HS Prannoy winning the Malaysia Masters and PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen making semifinal runs at the Super 500s. But last week was particularly dismal with Sindhu, Prannoy, Lakshya, Saina Nehwal and the doubles pairs of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand making first-round exits.

Prannoy's consistency has been rewarded with a seeding but Sindhu continues to fall down the rankings, while Satwik and Chirag have gotten a stroke of last-minute luck and Priyanshu Rajawat been promoted from reserves.

Here's a closer look at Indians' draws and chances at the Indonesia Open Super 1000:

Women's singles

PV Sindhu vs. Gregoria Mariska Tunjung

Aakarshi Kashyap vs. AN Se Young

In one word, India's women's singles draw is brutal.

Sindhu, now down to world No 13, plays her new nemesis of sorts, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the opener. Sindhu has a 7-2 record against Tunjung, but their last two matches, both earlier this year, have been heavily lopsided losses for the Indian. She lost the Madrid Masters final and Malaysian Masters semifinal to Tunjung and to play her in the first round, after facing world No 1 Akane Yamaguchi first-up last week, is just rough luck for Sindhu.

If she manages to stop this tide, she could likely face third seed Tai Tzu Ying or Han Yue in the second round. Brutal.

Aakarshi Kashyap starts against second seed and this season's most prolific player, An SeYoung (1-0 H2H.) Saina Nehwal, who made a brief comeback to the tour, has withdrawn from the competition.

Men's singles

HS Prannoy vs. Kenta Nishimoto

Kidambi Srikanth vs. Lu Guang Ju

Lakshya Sen vs. Lee Zii Jia

Priyanshu Rajawat vs. Kunlavat Viditsarn

Men's singles once again has a good representation at the Super 1000. Prannoy, whose world ranking has caught up and is now seeded seventh, starts against Kenta Nishimoto. The Japanese player has 2-1 record but Prannoy beat him the last time they played earlier this year. If he wins, he is slated to meet the winner of Kento Momota vs Ng Ka Long Angus. Kodai Naraoka, who beat him in the opener last week, is the other seed in his quarter.

HS Prannoy. Shi Tang/Getty Images

Srikanth and Lakshya are both placed in the same quarter. Lakshya, now ranked 19th, plays eighth seed Lee Zii Jia first up. They haven't played in a year but Lakshya has a better 2-1 record. Srikanth has a relatively better opener against China's Lu Guang Ju, who he leads 4-0.

If both Indians win, they will face each other in the second round where Srikanth has a 2-0 better head-to-head record. Loh kean Yew is the other seed in this quarter.

Priyanshu Rajawat, who was promoted from reserves, plays Kunlavat Viditsarn in the opener (0-1). An upset win could earn him a clash with second seed and in-form Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

In other news, world number one Viktor Axelsen is back after missing about a month of action after an injury sustained during the Sudirman Cup.

Men's doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs. Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila vs. Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi

India's top ranked players, Satwik and Chirag had a stroke of luck in the draw. Satwik-Chirag, who were knocked out early in their last two tournaments, were to start against home favourites 'Minions' -- who they have never beaten before in 11 meeting and desperately want to. But Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo had to withdraw at the last minute.

The seventh seeds now play reserves Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov, who they've beaten in their only meeting so far. They are in the same quarter as top seeds and local Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila are drawn to face eighth seeds Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, who have a 4-0 record against the Indians.

Women's doubles

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand vs. Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi

India's only women's doubles pair in action, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, had a rough return to the tour last week as they lost in the opener to a pair they had beaten before.

They will hope for a better start this week against Japan's Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi in what is their first meeting. A win will pit them against fifth seeds Baek HaNa and Lee SoHee, who had beaten them at the All England earlier this year.

India will have no representation in mixed doubles.

Indonesia Open will be available to watch on BWF's YouTube channel during the first two rounds and later Court 1 will be shown on Jio Cinema.