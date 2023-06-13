PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy started their Indonesia Open Super 1000 campaign with straight-game wins on Tuesday while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced after a mid-match walkover and Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand as well as MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila exited in the first round once again.

The Indonesia Open, the third Super 1000 tournament this year, is the penultimate -- and biggest -- in the five straight weeks of top-flight BWF World Tour action in Asia since the start of Olympic qualification cycle in May.

Indonesia Open draw: Unseeded PV Sindhu faces new nemesis in first round; Satwik-Chirag get lucky

It was an important win for Sindhu, beating Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-19, 21-15 in 38 minutes. Unseeded after her erratic performances since her comeback from a five-month injury layoff, Sindhu had lost to the Indonesian she previously dominated in their two meetings this year and had exited in the first round in the last two weeks.

The Indian bounced back impressively, holding her nerve and sticking to her gameplan to reach the second round. The first game was close from the beginning but Sindhu snatched a slender lead at 11-10 and pulled ahead in the second half. There were several nervy moments as Sindhu tried to close the game with the home crowd favourite catching up and the Indian squandering a game point. But a couple of errors from Tunjung sealed the first game. Sindhu then got more comfortable attacking zone in the second game, forcing Tunjung to commit errors and dictating the points.

Sindhu managed to end her string of losses and extended her overall head-to-head record to 8-2 (after losses in the Madrid Masters final and Malaysian Masters semifinal.) But an even tougher battle awaits her - Tai Tzu Ying. The third seed is on an eight-match winning streak against Sindhu and overall leads 18-5 on head-to-head.

HS Prannoy, who won the Malaysia Masters before a first-round exit at the Singapore Open, reached the second round with a 21-16, 21-14 win over Kenta Nishimoto.

Prannoy is now ranked high enough for a seeding and justified that with a straight game win in 51 minutes in what could have been a longer battle. He next faces Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong, who he has a 5-5 record against.

In men's doubles, Satwik and Chirag - who had a stroke of luck when their first-rounded opponents and regular nemeses 'Minions' withdrew - advanced with a walkover. Playing reserves Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov, they led comfortably at 21-12, 11-7 before Christo Popov pulled out due to the injury he had sustained during his singles match earlier.

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila went down fighting against eighth seeds Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 21-12, 6-21, 20-22. They started well taking the first game in an attacking display but couldn't sustain it in the second and lost the close decider.

There was more disappointment in store for the women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand as they lost in the opening round for the second straight week. They lost to Japan's Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi 22-20, 12-21, 16-21 after a match that lasted one hour and 12 minutes.

The first round continues on Wednesday with Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat and Akarshi Kashyap in action.

Indonesia Open will be available to watch on BWF's YouTube channel and Court 1 will be shown on Jio Cinema.