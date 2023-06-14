Indonesia Open: Lakshya, Srikanth set up all-Indian clash

Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth set up an exciting all-Indian contest in the second round of the Indonesia Open Super 1000, winning their first-round matches in straight games on Wednesday. Priyanshu Rajawat also progressed after a walkover from Kunlavut Vitidsarn while Akarshi Kashyap went down to world No 2 An SeYoung.

The Indonesia Open, the third Super 1000 tournament this year, is the penultimate -- and biggest -- in the five straight weeks of top-flight BWF World Tour action in Asia since the start of Olympic qualification cycle in May.

Lakshya faced a tough opening test against world No 2 Lee Zii Jia and passed it with a 21-17, 21-13 win in just 33 minutes. Later, the Malaysian announced a temporary break from badminton.

The first game was a close contest with short points and both players losing serve quickly. Lakshya had to catch up several times and finally pulled ahead with his all-court coverage.

The second game was the opposite with Lakshya pulling ahead 11-3 as the Malaysian made a spate of errors and looked to be struggling to keep it competitive. He played better in the second half but couldn't overcome the huge the lead the Indian had built.

Srikanth had a much easier opponent in China's Lu Guang Ju, who he had never lost and extended his record with a 21-13, 21-19 win. There were a couple of nervy moments towards the end of the second game but he ensured there was no decider.

Next up will be the third meeting between the two on the BWF Tour. Srikanth has a 2-0 better head-to-head record and beat Lakshya last month at the national selection trials for the Asian Games.

In the other singles match, Akarshi couldn't do much against the red-hot form of SeYoung who won 21-10 21-4.

On Tuesday, PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty had reached the second round. On Thursday, there will be a number of big matches for Indian. Other than Lakshya vs Srikanth, Sindhu will take on old rival Tai Tzu Ying while Prannoy will take on Ng Ka Long Angus and Priyanshu will likely play second seed, the in-form Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.