Indonesia Open: Srikanth downs Lakshya to reach QF; Sindhu exits

Kidambi Srikanth defeated fellow Indian Lakshya Sen in a cracking contest, joining HS Prannoy and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 on Thursday. However, PV Sindhu's campaign came to an end against old rival Tai Tzu Ying in the second round.

The Indonesia Open, the third Super 1000 tournament this year, is the penultimate -- and biggest -- in the five straight weeks of top-flight BWF World Tour action in Asia since the start of Olympic qualification cycle in May.

Srikanth used his experience and guile the extend his winning record against his younger compatriot, with a 21-17, 22-20 victory in 45 minutes.

Despite the straight games margin, it was a closely fought match between the two Indians who showed the best of their games. Srikanth's touch against Lakshya's athleticism made for an exciting contrast with the older testing the younger with his game at the net.

The difference was Srikanth's composure in the big points, and he capped it by winning in overtime after squandering six match points.

It was Lakshya who started on a positive note, taking an early 4-0 lead in the opening game before Srikanth caught up, with only a point separating them at the mid0game The game was on equal footing till about 17 points before the older stepped up the all-court attack and won four straight points to pocket the first game.

The second game was no different as both shuttlers matched each other till 13 points. There was a lapse from Lakshya then as Srikanth won six straight points to surge ahead to 20-14. But Lakshya bounced back with confidence to save six straight match points and draw level at 20-20.

But he stemmed the flow and converted the match point when Lakshya mishit his show wide. There was a brief fist pump in celebration from him before they hugged it at the net. Both played without a coach as is the norm in all-Indian matches.

Srikanth will next play Li Shi Feng of China, who upset fourth seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 21-19, 21-14.

Joining him in the quarterfinal was seventh seed Prannoy who beat Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong 21-18, 21-16 in 43 minutes. The Malaysia Masters champion will face third seed Kodai Naraoka, who beat him last week, for a place in the semifinal.

In men's doubles, Satwik and Chirag also made the quarters after early exits in their last two tournaments. The world No 4 pair beat He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong 21-17, 21-15.

Indonesia Open draw: Unseeded PV Sindhu faces new nemesis in first round; Satwik-Chirag get lucky

Meanwhile, it was another tough loss for now world No 14 Sindhu, going down to third seed and old nemesis Tai Tzu Ying 21-18, 21-16. It was the Chinese Taipei player's ninth straight win over the Indian, taking their head-to-head record to 19-5.

Sindhu has had a tough time since her return from a five-month injury layoff in January. After a string of indifferent results, she had fallen out of the world ranking's Top 10 and is unseeded at tournaments. In the Asian leg, she reached the semifinals of the Malaysia Masters before two first-round exits.