Korea Open: Sat-Chi last Indians standing, 11 singles players exit early

The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were the last remaining Indians at the Korea Open, reaching the quarterfinals of the Super 500 with a straight-games win on Thursday.

HS Prannoy and Priyanshu Rajawat - the only singles players to advance to the second round - went down in three-game battles to continue India's dismal singles campaign in Yeosu. Nine Indian singles players, including PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth, had exited in the first round.

In doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand as well as N Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor also lost on Thursday.

Playing their first tournament since winning the Indonesia Open Super 1000 last month, the Indian third seeds kept up their good touch beating He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong 21-16, 21-17.

They will take on fifth seeds and former world champions Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi for a place in the semifinals, who they have a superior 3-1 record against.

Earlier, fifth seed HS Prannoy lost 15-21, 21-19, 18-21 to Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong, ranked eight places below him, in a closely-contested match that lasted one hour and six minutes.

Then, Rajawat gave a spirited fight against top seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan before losing 14-21, 21-18, 17-21 in a match that went on for one hour 22 minutes.

Treesa and Gayatri were no match to the second seeds and home favourites Ha Baek HaNa and Lee SoHee as they lost 11-21, 4-21 in just 33 minutes.

It was a similar case with Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy as they lost to fourth seeded Chinese pair of Zhe Yan Feng and Ping Dong Huang 15-21 12-21 in 35 minutes. The mixed doubles pair, who had won the Victor Denmark Masters international challenge in June, made it to the second round with a 21-17, 21-17 win over Philippines' Alvin Morada and Alyssa Ysabel Leonardo.

The big disappointment was in the singles first round on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sindhu, who slipped to world No 17 this week, lost to 32-year-old world No 22 Pai Yu-Po of Chinese Taipei 18-21, 21-10, 13-21. Sindhu came into the match with a 4-1 lead against Pai but she couldn't curb her errors in the match that lasted almost an hour.

This was her first tournament with new coach Hafiz Hashim and came straight after back-to-back weeks in North America where she reaches the quarters and semis.

HERE WE GO!! In typical Fabrizio style, I am thrilled to announce Hafiz Hashim as my new coach!! After a long, drawn-out process, I am ecstatic to declare that I have chosen the incredible Hafiz Hashim as my coach. Hafiz possesses all the traits I was seeking in a coach,... - Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) July 18, 2023

Srikanth, on the other hand, squandered a match point in the second game to go down 21-12, 22-24, 17-21 to Kento Momota.

It was Srikanth's 15th loss and 12th successive defeat against former world No 1, who has fallen down to world No 53 after struggling with form for the last few years since a major car accident.

Lakhsya Sen, who also played the two North American tournamnets winning the Canada Open, pulled out of Korea Open.

Kiran George, Aakarshi Kashyap, Tasnim Mir, Tanya Hemanth, Mithun Manjunath and Ashmita Chaliha - all of them lost in the first round, underlining the huge gap to be filled between the top tiers of Indian badminton.

While Kashyap lost 12-21, 17-21 to China's world No 20 Zhang Yi Man, Mir went down 11-21, 18-21 to Korea's world No. 19 Kim Ga Eun and Tanya lost 11-21 17-21 to world No 32 Saena Kawakami from Japan.

Kiran George went down to Chinese Taipei's world number 29 Wang Tzu Wei 17-21 9-21, national champion Mithun was no match for Malaysia's world No 23 Ng Tze Yong and Ashmita lost to Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei 13-21, 12-21.

B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa too suffered a 21-23, 21-13, 12-21 loss to Korean pair of Song hyun Cho and Lee Jung Hyun in their mixed doubles opening round.

With PTI Inputs