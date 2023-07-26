Japan Open: Srikanth, Sat-Chi advance, Sindhu exits in first round again

Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, the pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, and the world no.2 pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have advanced to the second round of the Japan Open.

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Priyanshu Rajawat, Mithun Manjunath lost out in the first round.

Srikanth beat Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-Chen 21-13, 21-13 while Prannoy also had a comfortable 21-17, 21-13 win against All England champion Li Shifeng of China on Tuesday. Treesa and Gayatri meanwhile had an arduous win against Japan's Sayaka Hobara and Suizu. Also on the same day, Aakarshi lost to Akane Yamaguchi after a match in which she did push the world no one 17-21, 17-21.

On Wednesday, newly-crowned the world no.2 picked up where they left off at the Korea Open with a hard-fought win over Indonesian pair of Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin, 21-16 11-21 21-13.

Lakshya Sen also made a winning start to the BWF Super 750 tournament with a 21-15 12-21 24-22 win over compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat. However, Sindhu made yet another first round exit as she lost in straight games to Zhang Yi Man of China. Sindhu lost 12-21 13-21 in the match that lasted just 32 minutes; it was her seventh first round exit in 13 BWF World Tour events this year.

The former world champion has been a shadow of her past self after her injury rehabilitation and has dropped to world No. 17 after this series of first round exits. Recently, Sindhu has come under the guidance of high-profile new coach Muhammad Hafiz Hashim, the 2003 All-England champion.

Another Indian representative lost in the men's singles first round, with Mithun Manjunath losing to Weng Hong Yang of China 21-13 22-24 18-21 in a hard-fought match that could have gone either way. The match lasted one hour and 25 minutes.