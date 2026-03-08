Lakshya Sen finishes runner-up at All-England again; goes down fighting to Lin Chun-Yi

Open Extended Reactions

Lakshya Sen's misfortune at the All-England Badminton Championships continued, as the Indian added to his runner-up finish from 2022, going down in straight games to Lin Chun-Yi in the final. Lin created history with the victory, becoming the first player from Chinese Taipei to win the prestigious championships. India's 25-year-long wait, with Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand the previous winners of the competition, continues.

While the 15-21, 20-22 scoreline points to an easy victory for Lin, the contest was anything but, and it was great credit to Lakshya that he even managed to push it that far. Lakshya had played 90 more minutes than Lin coming into the final, had defeated top seed Shi Yu Qi and Asian Games and All-England champion Li Shifeng en-route the final, while also triumphing in an epic 97-minute long semifinal against the fast-rising star of Victor Lai of Canada.

Lakshya's fatigue was immediately apparent as the final began, and Lin took immediate advantage, moving his opponent all over the court, before finishing things off with his trademark jump-smash. Lakshya was a bit stiff, and Lin raced to a 6-2 lead in double quick time. However, Lakshya's defence proved to be his rescue card as he time and again pulled off retrieval shots that left the crowd gasping in awe. Lin knew he was atleast in a contest, but kept plugging away as he led 11-8 at the interval.

The Chinese Taipei star even earned a warning for delaying his return, but the first game continued to progress in a similar fashion. Lin kept displaying all of the aggression, forcing Lakshya into last-ditch retrievals and lifts, which the Chinese Taipei player would respond to with some un-returnable smashes across the court. Lakshya was often left in a heap as Lin raced to a 14-10 and then 17-13 lead, before closing out the game 21-15 with a flurry as errors also crept into Lakshya's game.

Lakshya looked incredibly fatigued, taking treatment to his shoulders and legs during the break, but it served to turn the game on its head. The Indian somehow dug deep, and despite Lin changing his tactics to force longer rallies and tire Lakshya out, it only served to play to the Indian's strengths. Lakshya's defence stretched the rallies and Lin kept losing focus, with Lakshya taking a 7-4 lead that grew to 11-8 at the interval.

The Indian had sparked hopes of a comeback, having also taken Lin to the decider in three of their previous four contests, although Lin had won all four. Lakshya's smashes also came to the fore as he led 13-10, but it was Lin's turn to change things again. The Chinese Taipei star found his radar once more, as the jump-smashes returned as he fought-back to 14-14. The game was a dead-even contest now, with both players displaying some stunning defensive badminton.

A 46-shot rally ended with a Lakshya winner and Lin on the floor as the crowd in Birmingham raised the roof as Lakshya took a slender lead. However, Lin began varying his rallies to a greater extent, forcing Lakshya to move much more, and that worked to his favour. He had championship point at 20-19, but Lakshya somehow pulled off two retrievals from Lin's smashes before flipping the tables to smash one of his own as Lin found the net. 20-20 it was, but Lin found the answers with some clever flicks that unbalanced Lakshya. The Indian went wide, offering Lin championship point, and went wide again, as the Chinese Taipei star erupted in celebration.

Lakshya was left on his haunches, completely physically and mentally spent, as he contemplated his reputation as India's nearly-man once more - a second runners-up finish at All-England coupled with a fourth-place finish at the Paris Olympics.

Nonetheless, the quality of badminton he displayed in Birmingham was stellar, and if he can push on from this, 2026 could be the year the 24-year-old finally sheds off that tag. For now, though, a silver medal is not to be sniffed at.

You can relive the action, as-it-happened, below: